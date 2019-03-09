PM Modi slams assault on Kashmiris vendors in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the attack on two Kashmiri vendors in Lucknow and lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for promptly arresting the accused.

Addressing a meeting in Kanpur, Mr. Modi stressed the need for “unity” to “uproot terrorism”.

Referring to those who attacked “our Kashmiri brothers” as “sarfire” (lunatics), he asked other States to take the “harshest action” against those who commit such acts.

In a fresh charge against the Opposition over their questions regarding the Balakot airstrikes, he said his opponents due to ‘selfish politics’ were ‘deliberately’ making statements, which ‘patrons of terrorists’ were taking advantage of. “With the dirty allegations they are making against the government, they give strength to the enemies of the country,” said the PM.

The PM said there was an attempt in the country to ‘demean’ the Army and that those sitting in India were giving statements that ‘Pakistan liked.’ “Today Pakistan is under pressure from the whole world. It has been caught red-handed in terrorism. At such a time, some statements by our people are helping Pakistan,” Mr. Modi said.