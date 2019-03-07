Four arrested for assault on two Kashmiri street vendors in Lucknow

Four persons have been arrested on the charge of assaulting two youths from Kulgam in Kashmir, who were selling dry fruits on the roadside, in Lucknow on Wednesday afternoon.

A video of the assault went viral on social media, prompting the police to register an FIR on Wednesday evening.

While one Bajrang Sonkar was picked up late Wednesday night, Himanshu Garg, Anirudh Kumar and Amar Mishra were arrested on Thursday. They all belong to the Vishwa Hindu Dal Trust, run by one Ambuj Nigam.

An FIR was registered in the Hassanganj police station under Sections 147, 323, 504, 153A and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, said SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani.

Sonkar had around a dozen criminal cases against him till 2011, including murder, loot and Arms Act, said the officer.

“From the investigation so far, possibility emerges that the accused persons who are members of this Trust, executed the incident as part of a common thinking,” said Mr. Naithani.

Thank police

In a video message released by the police, the two Kashmiris were seen thanking the police for their action and saying they were satisfied with the quick action.

Video grab of miscreants attacking a Kashmiri vendor in Lucknow on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the assault video that went viral, the Kashmiris are seen being beaten up with sticks, slapped, and subjected to verbal abuse and anti-Kashmiri remarks.

The incident took place on the busy Daliganj bridge, where vendors set up stalls to sell vegetables, fruits and other items.

As per reports, a few men, some of them dressed in saffron, came in a car and accosted four Kashmiris who had laid out their wares on the road and demanded that they display their identity cards. While two Kashmiris escaped the scene, the other two were assaulted.

Onlookers and motorists came to their rescue and when a person asked the assaulters why were they beating up the Kashmiris, one of the gang said, “They are Kashmiris. They are pelting stones there,” the reports said.

Facebook posts

On Facebook, several profiles shared live links of the assault, providing details of the incident and took credit for the attack.

One profile by the name of Himanshu, who claims to be the Uttar Pradesh president of the Vishwa Hindu Dal, gloated over the assault. He gave credit to his aides, Amar and Bajrang, for the assault and asked his followers to share the video widely.

The incident comes after the Supreme Court recently directed all States and Union Territories to ensure that Kashmiris, particularly students, feel secure, amid reports that said they were being targetted after the February 14 suicide attack in Pulwama in Kashmir, which claimed the lives of more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel.