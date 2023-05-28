HamberMenu
PM Modi releases special stamp, coin to mark inauguration of new Parliament building

He released the coin and the stamp at the inauguration event held at the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building

May 28, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the Lok Sabha chamber, at new Parliament building in New Delhi, on May 28, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 released a special commemorative postage stamp and a ₹75 coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

According to a gazette notification by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Union Ministry of the Finance, the weight of the coin would be 34.65-35.35 grams.

One side of the coin will bear the image of the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar in the centre, flanked by the word "Bharat" in Devanagari script and "INDIA" in English, it said.

Also read: Every Indian is full of pride seeing the new Parliament House: PM Modi at inauguration

The rupee symbol "₹" and denominational value "75" in international numerals will also be inscribed below the Lion Capital.

The other side of the coin will bear the image of the Parliament Complex and the year "2023" in international numerals below the image.

