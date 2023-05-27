May 27, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

Two days before its official inauguration by PM Narendra Modi, the government of India on May 26, 2023, released photos for the first look of the new Parliament building in New Delhi. The building, which stands adjacent to the existing Parliament House, is designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning, and Management under the architect Bimal Patel. Soon after the release of the photos, PM Modi took to Twitter to share the video and encouraged the citizens to re-tweet the video with their “own voice-over” to share their thoughts on the new Parliament building. He wrote, “The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride.”The new Parliament building is spread across an area of 64,500 sq. m. and will be able to house 888 parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha, and 300 more in the Rajya Sabha, up from the existing 543 and 250, respectively. The building is said to use modern technology that includes biometrics for ease of voting, digital language interpretation and translation systems, and programmable microphones.

The foundation stone of the new Parliament building was laid by Prime Minister Modi on December 10, 2020, with its construction beginning in January 2021.

An aerial view of the new Parliament building that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28th, in New Delhi on Friday.

A view of the National Emblem of India as installed atop the new Parliament building.

An aerial view of the latest Rajya Sabha inside the new Parliament building.

A view from behind the MP seating area inside the Rajya Sabha of the new Parliament building.

PM Modi tweeted, an inside view of the newly constructed Lok Sabha of new Parliament building that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28th, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Video Grab)

PM Modi tweeted, an inside view of the newly constructed Rajya Sabha of new Parliament building that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28th, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Video Grab)

Last minute prepartions of the new Building of Parliament House, in New Delhi, as pictured on May 26th, 2023.

An outside view of the New Parliament building ahead of its inauguration on Sunday.

A beautiful carving of 'Nandi' cow atop the 'Sengol', a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, that will be installed in the new Parliament building, to be inaugurated on May 28, in New Delhi. The Sengol was received by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent transfer of power from the British and was kept in a museum in Allahabad.

An aerial view of the Newly Constructed Parliament House from the outside with the backdrop of Old Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan and North Block in New Delhi.

An aerial view the Lok Sabha gallery in the new Parliament building of India.

An aerial view of the new Parliament building that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28th, in New Delhi on Saturday.

A view from behind the MP seating area in the Lok Sabha gallery of the new Parliament building.

A view of the Interiors of the new Parliament building of India, in New Delhi.

An inside view of the Lok Sabha gallery inside the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Saturday.

An inside view of the new Parliament building overlooking the balcony.