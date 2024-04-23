GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates | PM Modi to address rally in Rajasthan on April 23

PM Modi to address rally in Rajasthan’s Tonk-Sawai Madhopur; Congress puts forward 16 complaints against the BJP to ECI for violation of MCC

April 23, 2024 01:38 am | Updated 01:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Aligarh, Apr 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates from Aligarh seat Satish Gautam and Hathras seat Anoop Pradhan for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Aligarh on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Aligarh, Apr 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates from Aligarh seat Satish Gautam and Hathras seat Anoop Pradhan for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Aligarh on Monday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency of Rajasthan on April 23.

A Veerashaiva-Lingayat seer who had decided to take on BJP candidate and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad in the coming Lok Sabha polls as an independent, on April 22 withdrew his nomination, citing orders of his “guru”.

Also read: How India voted: a retrospective from 1952 - 2024

Alleging the Congress and AIMIM have a tacit understanding, BJP’s candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat K Madhavi Latha said she will approach the Election Commission over the FIR against her by the city police.

An FIR was registered against Madhavi Latha following a complaint that she hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community by gesturing to shoot an arrow towards a place of worship, police said.

Follow Lok Sabha election 2024 updates on April 22

Meanwhile, J&K Apni Party has decided to support Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference in north Kashmir’s Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Here are the latest updates:
  • April 23, 2024 01:39
    Congress releases another list for Lok Sabha polls, no call on Amethi, Rae Bareli yet

    The Congress on Monday brought out yet another list of seven Lok Sabha candidates for five seats in Bihar and two in Punjab.

    Among the candidates, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh’s son, Akash, has been fielded from Maharajganj.

    With the latest list, the Congress has announced candidates for 301 Lok Sabha seats, but suspense continues over the party’s choice for Amethi and Rae Bareli.

