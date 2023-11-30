HamberMenu
PM Modi launches initiative to increase number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras

During the event, PM Modi launched a programme to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country from 10,000 to 25,000

November 30, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
PM Modi launched an initiative to increase number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

PM Modi launched an initiative to increase number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras. | Photo Credit: X: @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched an initiative to increase number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which sell medicines at subsidised rates, from 10,000 to 25,000.  Mr. Modi interacted with the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' beneficiaries via video conferencing.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with an aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

During the event, PM Modi launched a programme to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country from 10,000 to 25,000.

The PM also dedicated to the nation the landmark 10,000th Jan Aushadi Kendra at AIIMS, Deoghar. He also launched the 'Drone Didi Yojana'.

The scheme aims to provide drones to 15,000 select women Self Help Groups during the period 2024-25 to 2025-2026 for providing rental services to farmers for agriculture purpose.

