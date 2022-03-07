Jan Aushadhi Yojna came as a silent revolution in India: Mansukh Mandaviya

"The Jan Aushadhi Yojna is contributing greatly in ensuring the health care needs of women. The scheme has come like a silent revolution in the country," he said.

"The Jan Aushadhi Yojna is contributing greatly in ensuring the health care needs of women. The scheme has come like a silent revolution in the country," he said.

The 'Jan Aushadhi Yojna' catering to the health needs of poor and middle-class families has come as a silent revolution in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

He was addressing an event organised by the Delhi BJP on 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas'.

Mr. Mandaviya said many youth have also got employment through this scheme as anyone who has a certificate to open a medical store can start a Jan Aushadhi Kendra as its process is quite simple.

"The Jan Aushadhi Yojna is contributing greatly in ensuring the health care needs of women. The scheme has come like a silent revolution in the country," he said.

The scheme has become a "true friend" of poor and middle class families as they are now able to get generic medicines at lesser prices, he added.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri were present at the programme held here.

Mr. Gupta said the Modi government has opened 8,664 Jan Aushadhi centres through which people are getting over 1,400 quality medicines at reasonable prices, which has helped the poor and needy save over Rs 13,000 crore.

Mr. Bidhuri said Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a dialogue with beneficiaries on the occasion of 4th Jan Aushadhi Diwas shows his able leadership.

PM Modi earlier interacted with Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana beneficiaries via video conferencing and took their feedback about the scheme. He said his government has regulated the price of more than 800 medicines required for the treatment of diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes and heart ailment.