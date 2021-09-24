PM Modi in U.S. live updates | Modi, Kamala Harris hold their first in person dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington on September 22 on an official visit to the U.S. during which he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, attend the maiden in-person Quad summit and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Mr. Modi, who is visiting the U.S. for the seventh time after assuming office in 2014, said his visit would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia.

Mr. Modi on September 23 morning met with the CEOs of five companies that have invested in India or have significant investment potential: semiconductor and wireless technology manufacturer Qualcomm; renewable energy company First Solar; software company Adobe; energy systems and arms manufacturer General Atomics; and investment management company, the Blackstone Group.

Here are the latest developments:

9:20am

U.S. and France have very strong interests in strengthening ties with India: Blinken

The United States. and France have “very strong interests” in strengthening their respective relationships with India even more, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, while not getting into the “specific hypotheticals” of a future nuclear submarine alliance between New Delhi and Paris.

Mr. Blinken was responding to a question on whether the U.S. would welcome a nuclear submarine alliance between India and France as the Quad Leaders’ Summit gets underway.

8:30am

PM Modi discusses bilateral, regional, global issues with Australia’s Morrison in U.S. ahead of 1st in-person Quad Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison here ahead of the first in-person Quad meeting to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and discussed a broad range of issues of bilateral, regional and global importance, including the Indo-Pacific.

The meeting between Mr. Modi and Mr. Morrison on September 23 came a week after they spoke over phone and reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 'two-plus-two' dialogue, and exchanged views on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting.

7:30am

India and Japan reaffirm commitment for free, open Indo-Pacific ahead of Quad meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga have reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, as they reviewed the multi-faceted bilateral relationship and exchanged views on recent global developments, including in Afghanistan, ahead of the first in-person Quad meeting to be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

During their meeting here on September 23, 2021, the two Prime Ministers agreed to enhance bilateral security and defence cooperation, including in the area of defence equipment and technologies, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

4am

PM Modi, Kamala Harris hold their first in person dialogue; discuss bilateral ties, Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Mod and Vice President Kamala Harris had bilateral talks on September 23, 2021. Mr. Modi was received at the 150-year-old Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which houses the Vice President’s ceremonial office.

The meeting started with comments at the top, with the press in the room. Ms. Harris spoke first, and Mr. Modi next, with interpreters translating between English and Hindi .

Mr. Modi spoke about the warmth of Ms. Harris’s message in a phone earlier this year when India was facing its second pandemic wave.

