PM Modi in U.S. live updates | Modi arrives in Washington, to meet global CEOs today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday on an official visit to the U.S. during which he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, attend the maiden in-person Quad summit and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Mr. Modi, who is visiting the U.S. for the 7th time after assuming office in 2014, said his visit would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia.

Over the next two days he will be meeting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Prime Ministers of uastralia and Japan Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga, Mr. Modi informed in a tweet. “Will attend the Quad meeting and would also interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India," he added.

Here are the latest developments:

10.30 am

Modi to meet U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, hold bilaterals with Japanese and Australian PMs on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday is scheduled to have as many as eight meetings, including with Vice President Kamala Harris, on the first working day of his current U.S. trip.

Apart from meeting Ms. Harris at the White House, the Prime minister will have two bilateral meetings with his Australian and Japanese counterparts — Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga.

- PTI

9 am

Modi to interact with global CEOs to highlight opportunities in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he would highlight economic opportunities in India during his meetings with CEOs here.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold one-o-one meetings with top five American CEOs.

Two of them are Indian Americans — Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics. The three others being Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

8 am

Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended Indian Diaspora for distinguishing itself across the world as he received a warm welcome from the community on his arrival here.

He was greeted by groups of Indian Americans at the airport soon after his plane landed here Wednesday and later at the hotel where he had an interaction with the members of the community.

"Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength," PM Modi tweeted upon his arrival in Washington. Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

“Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength,” Mr. Modi said in a tweet along with a set of pictures of his interaction with the Indian American CEOs.

“It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world,” Mr. Modi said.

6 am

PM Modi arrives in US to attend Quad leaders' summit, address UNGA

President Biden will host Mr. Modi at the White House for their first bilateral meeting on September 24. Later on that day, Mr. Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit with Mr. Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Vice President Harris will meet Prime Minister Modi on September 23. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders. Ms. Harris had earlier spoken with Mr. Modi over the phone in June during the COVID-19 crisis.—PTI