- July 15, 2023 09:17A look into the multifaceted India-UAE ties
- July 15, 2023 09:04India-UAE economic partnership is a major milestone: UAE Minister for Foreign Trade
Just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said that its economic partnership with India “is a significant milestone in the history of both nations”.
The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, said in an interview, that the UAE-India non-oil trade is expected to reach $100 billion a year by 2030. - ANI
- July 15, 2023 08:54UAE emerges as fourth largest investor in India in FY-23
The United Arab Emirates (UAE), with which India implemented a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in May last year, has emerged as the fourth largest investor in India during 2022-23, according to government data.
In the last fiscal, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from the UAE to India jumped over three-fold to $3.35 billion from $1.03 billion in 2021-22, the data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed. The UAE was the fourth largest investor in India in 2022-23 compared to the seventh in 2021-22.
- July 15, 2023 08:44Rupee-UAE dirham trade mechanism may launch during Modi visit: Sources
India and the United Arab Emirates may announce the start of a rupee-dirham payment mechanism to settle bilateral trade during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, industry and government sources said.
Sources said on Friday that India would use the mechanism to pay for oil as well as other imports from the UAE, its fourth largest oil supplier in the year to March. - Reuters
- July 15, 2023 08:29PM Modi, UAE President to hold talks on bilateral ties
“The India-U.A.E. comprehensive strategic partnership has been steadily strengthening and the Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
It will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of the UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 and India’s G-20 Presidency in which the UAE is a “special invitee”, it added. - PTI
- July 15, 2023 08:23PM Modi leaves for U.A.E. after concluding France visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on July 15 during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi, to take forward bilateral ties in key areas of energy, food security, and defence.
COMMents
SHARE