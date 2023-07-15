PM Modi in UAE live | Energy, food security, and defence likely focus areas during Modi’s Abu Dhabi visit

During his visit, PM Modi will to hold wide-ranging talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and take forward bilateral ties in key areas of energy, food security, and defence

July 15, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on July 15 during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi, to take forward bilateral ties in key areas of energy, food security, and defence.

PM Modi left for Abu Dhabi after concluding his two-day visit to Paris.

“The India-U.A.E. comprehensive strategic partnership has been steadily strengthening and the Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of the UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 and India’s G-20 Presidency in which the UAE is a “special invitee”, it added.