PM Modi’s France visit live updates | PM arrives in Paris

Mr. Modi arrives in Paris. Ahead of his departure, Mr. Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.
Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi’s talks with Mr. Macron.
“I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years,” Mr. Modi said in his departure statement.
“We also work together on regional and global issues,” he added. - PTI
