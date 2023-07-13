HamberMenu
Live

PM Modi’s France visit live updates | PM arrives in Paris

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Paris as Chief Guest at the Bastille Day parade, deals for Rafale-M fighters and three more Scorpene-class submarines for the Navy and a co-development of fighter jet engine are on the agenda.

July 13, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau


(From 3R) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and Deputy General to the Military Governor of Paris Eric Chasboeuf walk past French Republican Guards at the Orly airport in Orly, Paris' suburb, on July 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France is being interpreted as a step towards closer military cooperation between the two countries, as India is gearing up to acquire 26 new Rafale-M fighter jets that will fit into India’s maritime military plans.

Mr. Modi’s schedule in Paris includes interactions with the French President and other leading figures in the French government and business world, with the high point being the Bastille Day military parade, where he will be the chief guest.

  • July 13, 2023 16:39
    PM Modi arrives in Paris

    Mr. Modi arrives in Paris. Ahead of his departure, Mr. Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.

    Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi’s talks with Mr. Macron.

    “I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years,” Mr. Modi said in his departure statement.

    “We also work together on regional and global issues,” he added. - PTI

  • July 13, 2023 16:35
    Visit to France will provide new impetus to strategic partnership: PM Modi

    Noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of India-France strategic partnership, Mr. Modi said that rooted in deep trust and commitment, the two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties. An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion.

  • July 13, 2023 16:33
    PM Modi invited to France for Bastille Day parade

    France has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Paris as a guest at the annual Bastille Day parade in July, sources confirmed here, but said the visit is still under discussion.

    The visit would add to Mr. Modi’s already-packed diplomatic calendar.

