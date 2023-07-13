PM Modi’s France visit live updates | PM arrives in Paris

July 13, 2023 16:39

PM Modi arrives in Paris

Mr. Modi arrives in Paris. Ahead of his departure, Mr. Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.

Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi’s talks with Mr. Macron.

“I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years,” Mr. Modi said in his departure statement.

“We also work together on regional and global issues,” he added. - PTI