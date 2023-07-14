Punjabregiment2.jpg
The Punjab Regiment
July 14, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST
On his second day in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be witnessing the French Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour.
Mr. Modi on Friday, July 13, 2023, thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and France’s first lady Brigitte Macron for hosting him at the Elysee Palace. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, “I thank President @EmmanuelMacron and Mrs. Macron for hosting me at the Élysée Palace this evening.
”Upon his arrival at Elysee Palace, the French President and his wife welcomed him. Emmanuel Macron hugged PM Modi near the entrance of the Elysee Palace to welcome him. The two leaders along with Brigitte Macron then posed for the cameras. During the private dinner, Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 13.. It is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders. With this, PM Modi becomes the first Indian PM to receive this honour.
The PM’s visit to France is being interpreted as a step towards closer military cooperation between the two countries, as India is gearing up to acquire 26 new Rafale-M fighter jets that will fit into India’s maritime military plans. The Rafale-M proposal was cleared by the Defence Procurement Board in the run-up to the visit
PM Modi and President Macron. to discuss strategic convergences, defence deals, civil nuclear issues, space, cyber security, counter terrorism, climate change, renewable energy, and the international solar alliance. PM Modi to attend Bastille Day military parade, meet French PM, President of Senate, President of National Assembly.
India-France relation is now geared towards the next quarter century, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi who reached Paris on July 13 afternoon. In an interview that he gave to Les Echos before commencing the journey to Paris, Prime Minister Modi made a strong pitch for the overhauling of the international political-economic architecture and described India as a bridge between the West and the Global South.
In a special gesture, Elisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France, received Mr. Modi at the airport and a ceremonial welcome and Guard of honour were accorded. This visit also marks the celebration of 25th anniversary of India-France Strategic Partnership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 13 said that India and France have agreed to use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in this European nation, opening a huge new market for Indian innovation. Addressing the Indian community at the La Seine Musicale, a performing arts centre on an island in river Seine, Modi said very soon Indian tourists will be able to make rupee payments using UPI from atop the Eiffel Tower. Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 13 announced that Indian students who are pursuing a master’s degree in France will now be given a five-year long-term post-study visa. Earlier, Indian students were given two-year work visa. PM Modi made the announcement during his address to the Indian community at LA Seine Musicale in Paris. He also received a gala welcome from the people gathered there. “The last time I came to France, it was decided that Indian students studying in France would be given a 2-year post-study work visa. Now, it has been decided that Indian students pursuing Masters in France will be given long-term post-study visa of 5 years,” said PM Modi in his address.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the growing presence of foreign players in India, and he went on to emphasize France national football team captain, Kylian Mbappe’s rising popularity among Indian fans. He said that Mabappe is more known in India in comparison to his own country. “French football player Kylian Mbappe is superhit among the youth in India. Mbappe is probably known to more people in India than in France,” said PM Modi said while addressing the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris.
