PM Modi in France | PM Modi to be the Chief Guest in French Bastille Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest civilian and military honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace here on July 13, 2023. Mr. Modi joined the ranks of other prominent world leaders such as the former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela, King Charles - the then Prince of Wales, former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, former Secretary General of the United Nations, among others.

July 14, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

On his second day in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be witnessing the French Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour.

Mr. Modi on Friday, July 13, 2023, thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and France’s first lady Brigitte Macron for hosting him at the Elysee Palace. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, “I thank President @EmmanuelMacron and Mrs. Macron for hosting me at the Élysée Palace this evening.

”Upon his arrival at Elysee Palace, the French President and his wife welcomed him. Emmanuel Macron hugged PM Modi near the entrance of the Elysee Palace to welcome him. The two leaders along with Brigitte Macron then posed for the cameras. During the private dinner, Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 13.. It is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders. With this, PM Modi becomes the first Indian PM to receive this honour.

