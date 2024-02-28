GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi flags off first indigenous hydrogen fuel cell ferry

Pilot vessel, built at Cochin Shipyard, is a 24-m catamaran which can carry 50 passengers with fully air-conditioned passenger space

February 28, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
India's first fully indigenous hydrogen fuel cell catamaran ferry vessel built by the Cochin Shipyard. 

India's first fully indigenous hydrogen fuel cell catamaran ferry vessel built by the Cochin Shipyard.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s first indigenously built hydrogen fuel cell ferry boat in virtual mode here on February 28 (Wednesday).

The vessel has been built at the Cochin Shipyard. The pilot vessel is a 24-metre catamaran which can carry 50 passengers with fully air-conditioned passenger space. It will make urban mobility smooth and easy, according to a release issued by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

The flagging off of the vessel was part of a major programme organised in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a ₹17,300-crore project in Thoothukudi. These included foundation stone-laying for the outer harbour at the V.O. Chidambaranar Port, dedication of 75 lighthouses across 10 States and Union territories and dedication of various rail and road network projects, said a press release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) here.

Mr. Modi said the hydrogen cell-powered inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative is a gift of the people of Tamil Nadu for Kashi. He said that he witnessed the enthusiasm and affection of the people of Tamil Nadu in Kashi Tamil Sangamam. The vessel built at CSL underscores the pioneering step for embracing clean energy solutions and aligning with the nation’s net-zero commitments, he said.

The V.O.Chidambaranar Port is also the first Green Hydrogen Hub Port of the country and the projects include a desalination plant, hydrogen production and bunkering facility. “Tamil Nadu will go a long way with regard to the alternatives that the world is exploring today”, he said.

Mr. Modi said the electrification and doubling of rail lines will further improve connectivity between South Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while also easing the congestion in Tirunelveli and Nagercoil sectors.

The hydrogen fuel vessel has fully home-grown technology and it can be replicated in other parts of the country for urban mobility application, according to CSL.

Related Topics

waterway and maritime transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.