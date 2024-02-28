PM Modi flags off first indigenous hydrogen fuel cell ferry

February 28, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - KOCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s first indigenously built hydrogen fuel cell ferry boat in virtual mode here on February 28 (Wednesday).

The vessel has been built at the Cochin Shipyard. The pilot vessel is a 24-metre catamaran which can carry 50 passengers with fully air-conditioned passenger space. It will make urban mobility smooth and easy, according to a release issued by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

The flagging off of the vessel was part of a major programme organised in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a ₹17,300-crore project in Thoothukudi. These included foundation stone-laying for the outer harbour at the V.O. Chidambaranar Port, dedication of 75 lighthouses across 10 States and Union territories and dedication of various rail and road network projects, said a press release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) here.

Mr. Modi said the hydrogen cell-powered inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative is a gift of the people of Tamil Nadu for Kashi. He said that he witnessed the enthusiasm and affection of the people of Tamil Nadu in Kashi Tamil Sangamam. The vessel built at CSL underscores the pioneering step for embracing clean energy solutions and aligning with the nation’s net-zero commitments, he said.

The V.O.Chidambaranar Port is also the first Green Hydrogen Hub Port of the country and the projects include a desalination plant, hydrogen production and bunkering facility. “Tamil Nadu will go a long way with regard to the alternatives that the world is exploring today”, he said.

Mr. Modi said the electrification and doubling of rail lines will further improve connectivity between South Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while also easing the congestion in Tirunelveli and Nagercoil sectors.

The hydrogen fuel vessel has fully home-grown technology and it can be replicated in other parts of the country for urban mobility application, according to CSL.