PM to inaugurate hydrogen fuel cell ferry today

February 27, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first indigenously developed and built hydrogen fuel cell ferry on Wednesday. The vessel constructed by Cochin Shipyard Ltd will be inaugurated in virtual mode from Thoothukudi.

A release in this regard said Cochin Shipyard embarked on the ambitious mission to design, develop, and build the country’s first fully indigenous hydrogen fuel cell catamaran ferry vessel as a pilot project to demonstrate the technology in the maritime sector.

“India’s commitment to a sustainable future aims for net zero emissions by 2070. At the forefront of this endeavour is the adoption of green hydrogen as a maritime fuel,” the release said.

Fuel cell-powered vessels cause zero emission, zero noise, and are energy efficient, which mitigate the effects of global warming.

“The inauguration of this project will provide impetus for use of hydrogen in marine application as envisaged under the National Green Hydrogen Mission and early adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technology in the marine sector will provide it a global competitive advantage whereby meeting sustainable green energy aspiration of our nation for net zero emission,” the release said.