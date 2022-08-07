Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7 commended the atheletes at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham for their medal-winning efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the athletes at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the medal-winning efforts of several athletes at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after a string of podium finishes for Indians.

Tagging a video of Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot who got emotional after winning a bronze medal in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling and apologised to the people, Mr. Modi said, "Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology."

"Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining!" the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Modi also praised wrestler Pooja Sihag for winning the bronze and said she has made a mark for herself as a talented wrestler. "She has overcome many challenges thanks to her never say die attitude. She has won a Bronze at the CWG 2022. Congratulations to her. I am confident she will keep making India proud in the times to come," he said.

Hailing the bronze medal win of wrestler Deepak Nehra, Mr. Modi said he displayed remarkable grit and commitment. "My best wishes to him for his upcoming endeavours," he added.

Mr. Modi also congratulated Bhavina Patel for winning the gold medal in the women's singles para Table Tennis.

"The remarkable @BhavinaOfficial gives us one more occasion to be proud! She wins the prestigious Gold medal in Para Table Tennis, her first CWG medal," Mr. Modi tweeted.

"I hope her achievements motivate India's youth to pursue Table Tennis. I wish Bhavina the very best for her upcoming endeavours," he said.

Mr. Modi also hailed the efforts of Sonal Patel who won a bronze in the para TT.

"When talent, temperament and tenacity combine, nothing is impossible. Sonal Patel has shown this in letter and spirit by winning a Bronze medal in Para Table Tennis. Congratulations to her," Mr. Modi said.

"I pray that she continues to distinguish herself in the coming times," he added.

Lauding boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin for winning the bronze at the Games, Mr. Modi said he is an excellent boxer who has succeeded in many sporting events. "Powered by wonderful techniques and a spirit of resilience, this bright athlete wins a Bronze medal in the Men's 57kg event at Birmingham. Congrats to him. I wish him the very best," Mr. Modi said.

The prime minister congratulated boxer Rohit Tokas on winning the bronze medal. "His hardwork and perseverance have given great results. I hope he attains even more success in the coming times," Mr. Modi said.

In a tweet late last night, the prime minister congratulated wrestler Naveen Kumar for winning a gold medal.

"More glory thanks to our wrestlers. Congratulations to Naveen Kumar for winning a Gold medal. His remarkable confidence and excellent technique have been on full display. Best wishes for his upcoming endeavours," Mr. Modi tweeted.