Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 7, 2022

Perry, the Commonwealth Games 2022 mascot. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the 10th day on Sunday.

ATHLETICS & PARA ATHLETICS

Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel - 2:45pm

Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar - 3:50pm

Women's Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani - 4:05pm

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final: 5:24pm

Men's Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu - 12:10am (Monday)

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final: 1am (Monday)

BADMINTON

Women's singles semifinal: PV Sindhu - 2:20pm Men's singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen - 3:10pm Men's singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth - 3:10pm

BOXING

Women's 48kg Final: Nitu - 3pm

Men's 51kg Final: Amit Panghal - 3:15pm

Women's 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen - 7pm

CRICKET

Women's T20 Final: India - 9:30pm

HOCKEY

Women's Bronze Medal Match: India vs New Zealand - 1:30pm

SQUASH

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal - 10:30pm

TABLE TENNIS & PARA TABLE TENNIS

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula - 3:35pm

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan - 6:15pm

Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G. Sathiyan

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula - 12:15am


