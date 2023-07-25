HamberMenu
PM Modi cites ‘East India company’, Popular Front of India to hit back at Opposition alliance ‘INDIA’

PM Modi takes a dig at opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A., says people can’t be misled merely by the use of the country’s name.

July 25, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI,CUE API
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the BJP parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the BJP parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, took a jibe at the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance.) citing reviled names like East India Company and Popular Front of India to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name.

Also read: We stand together to contest BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Opposition parties

In his address to the BJP parliamentary party, Mr. Modi said the opposition is frustrated and disappointed and its conduct shows that it has made up its mind to remain in the opposition, sources quoting him said.

Mr. Modi expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power after the 2024 polls with people's support, asserting that India will become the third largest economy in his government's next tenure.

With opposition parties rallying around the name of their 'INDIA', Mr. Modi hit back at them saying it is just an attempt to mislead people, sources said.

The Prime Minister took names of several organisations with the name of 'India' to make the point that merely having such a term in their nomenclature does not change anything, sources said.

