GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM, BJP want to establish 'single party rule' in country: Kharge on suspension of 141 MPs

Mr. Kharge said apparently the intruders have been planning this for months and asked who is responsible for this massive intelligence failure

December 20, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Sharad Pawar during the INDIA Alliance meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Sharad Pawar during the INDIA Alliance meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on December 20 charged that the Prime Minister and the BJP want to establish a "single party rule" in the country and the suspension of MPs from Parliament is for that.

While 141 MPs have been suspended because they wanted a statement from the Home Minister on the grave security breach in Parliament, the BJP MP who facilitated the entry of the intruders remains scot-free and has not yet been questioned, the Congress leader said.

ALSO READ
Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule, Farooq Abdullah among 49 Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha

"What sort of an investigation is this," he asked in a statement posted on X.

"Why haven't senior officers responsible for Parliamentary security made accountable? Heads should have rolled by now," he said.

Mr. Kharge said apparently the intruders have been planning this for months and asked who is responsible for this massive intelligence failure.

Given the multi-layered security of Parliament, how did two intruders manage to hide yellow gas canisters in their shoes and enter the building and almost reach the sanctum sanctorum of India's democracy, the Congress chief wondered.

ALSO READ
INDIA bloc to hold nationwide protests on December 22 against ‘undemocratic’ suspension of MPs: Kharge

"The Prime Minister and his party want to establish a 'single party rule' in the country. They talk of 'Ek Akela' which is akin to demolishing democracy. This is precisely what they have done by suspending Opposition MPs," Mr. Kharge said in the post.

"Instead of punishing the people in high ranks for this shameful security lapse, they have snatched away the democratic rights of MPs, thereby escaping accountability," the Congress president said.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been agitating against the suspension of their MPs and have been disrupting Parliament proceedings, demanding a statement from the home minister on the issue of security breach.

Related stories

Related Topics

parliament / Parliament proceedings / Delhi / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / political parties / national politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.