INDIA bloc to hold nationwide protests on December 22 against ‘undemocratic’ suspension of MPs: Kharge

December 19, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

The opposition INDIA bloc will hold nationwide protest on December 22 against the recent suspensions of at least 141 members from the Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on December 19 following a meeting of the allied parties.

This was the fourth meeting of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) which saw the participation of 28 parties.

“141 MPs being suspended is undemocratic. The issue we raised was not a wrong issue. We have been saying that Home Minister and Prime Minister should come to the House and brief the members of both the Houses,” Mr. Kharge said addressing a press conference.

“They can speak outside but not in Parliament,” he said in reference PM Modi and Mr. Shah, adding that “Their intention is to end democracy.”

On the anticipated announcement regarding the seat-sharing arrangement between the parties, Mr. Kharge said that the matter will be first discussed in States. “If we are unable to agree in any particular State, then the central leaders will intervene.”

The Congress chief said that everyone was unanimous about joint programmes and that the alliance plans to hold 8-10 more meetings. Though, unlike the previous meetings of the bloc, this one did not see other opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav attend the post-meeting press conference.