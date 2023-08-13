HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PFI conspiracy case: NIA raids 14 locations in five states, seizes “incriminating material”

Locations in Kannur, Malappuram, Dakshin Kannada, Nashik, Kolhapur, Murshidabad and Katihar districts of the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar were raided.

August 13, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi.

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday, August 13, conducted a series of raids and searches across five states as part of its continued efforts to foil the Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy to disturb peace by driving a communal wedge among the people to destabilise the country.

ALSO READ
NIA raids premises linked to Popular Front of India supporters in Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar

A total of 14 locations in Kannur, Malappuram, Dakshin Kannada, Nashik, Kolhapur, Murshidabad and Katihar districts of the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar were raided. Several incriminating digital devices as well as documents were seized during the raids, which the NIA said aimed to “unearth the banned outfit’s conspiracy to disturb the peace and communal harmony of India”.

“The NIA has been working to unravel and thwart the attempts by PFI and its top leadership to create an armed cadre and raise a PFI Army for establishing an Islamic Caliphate in India by the year 2047 through acts of terror, violence and sabotage. PFI has been conspiring to radicalise gullible youth and provide them weapons training in a bid to further its violent anti-India agenda by fighting against certain sections of the society,” the NIA said in a statement on Sunday.

ALSO READ
NIA raids 16 locations linked to banned PFI in Karnataka

NIA suspects several mid-rung PFI agents to be operating as master trainers who have been conducting Arms Training Camps across various states of the country for training its highly radicalised PFI cadres in the use of weapons, iron rods, swords and knives. “On the basis of intelligence and investigative analysis and insights”, it has been raiding multiple locations in various states over the past several months to identify and arrest these cadres and operatives.

“The case against PFI was registered by NIA, Delhi, in April 2022. Incriminating evidence was collected by the agency, leading to the arrest of several top PFI leaders, including over a dozen NEC members, following country-wide operations during September 2022. The NIA conducted intensive investigations against the accused and filed a chargesheet against 19 of them in March 2023. PFI as an organisation was also named in the chargesheet. Subsequently, in April 2023, a supplementary chargesheet was filed against the PFI National Coordinator of weapons training,” the NIA said in a statement.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.