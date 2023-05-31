HamberMenu
NIA raids 16 locations linked to banned PFI in Karnataka

Houses, offices and hospitals linked to the activists of the banned PFI were searched simultaneously in Mangaluru as well as Puttur, Beltangady, Uppinangady, Venur and Bantwal

May 31, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - Mangaluru

PTI
The NIA raids are part of a probe into the plot of the banned organisation to attack PM Modi on July 12, 2022 at a rally in Bihar, sources said.

The NIA raids are part of a probe into the plot of the banned organisation to attack PM Modi on July 12, 2022 at a rally in Bihar, sources said. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 16 places belonging to the activists of PFI, a banned outfit, in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district early on Wednesday (May 31), sources said.

Houses, offices and hospitals linked to the activists of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were searched simultaneously in Mangaluru as well as Puttur, Beltangady, Uppinangady, Venur and Bantwal.

The raids are part of a probe into the plot of the banned organisation to attack PM Modi on July 12, 2022 at a rally in Bihar, they said.

