Patriotism is an essential virtue for all citizens, says Hamid Ansari

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari said on Friday that in a democratic polity, governed by the Constitution of India and the principle of rule of law, the supremacy of the legally constituted civilian authority had to prevail. “This basic principle remains the bedrock of civil-military relations,” he stated. Mr. Ansari was addressing a webinar organised by Unacademy, an education technology platform, in association with The Hindu.
“Patriotism and love for the motherland is an essential virtue for all citizens. Strident nationalism on the other hand should be eschewed since it tends towards jingoism. An instance of it was cited last week by an eminent scientist who cautioned against what she called ‘vaccine nationalism’,” Mr. Ansari told the online audience interested in appearing for the defence services examinations.
A career in the Armed Forces had a charm of its own, said Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, Commandant of the National Defence Academy (NDA). Some of the factors that drew people to the Armed Forces, apart from the obvious challenges, were the personal satisfaction it affords, the quality of life, the medical facilities, adventure and job security it lends, he said.
“A career in the Armed Forces is not just a job; it is a way of life,” Lt. Gen. Mistry added.
General V.P. Malik, Army Chief during the Kargil war, said losing the war had not been an option. “Every time I met the troops, I told them that while Pakistan might have fired the first shot, the last one would be shot by us. The war would end, but only on our terms,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath