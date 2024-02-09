GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bharat Ratna for P.V. Narasimha Rao, M.S. Swaminathan

Together with the late Karpoori Thakur and L.K Advani, four people are being conferred the country’s highest civilian honour this year.

February 09, 2024 01:01 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the then Prime Minister of India, P.V. Narasimha Rao, with Dr. M.S. Swaminathan at the first Agricultural Science Congress in New Delhi on November 12, 1992.

A file photo of the then Prime Minister of India, P.V. Narasimha Rao, with Dr. M.S. Swaminathan at the first Agricultural Science Congress in New Delhi on November 12, 1992. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

The Union government on February 9, 2024, announced former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan will be honoured with the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna posthumously.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement.

“Narasimha Rao Garu’s tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India’s foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage,” Mr. Modi’s post read.

On the late scientist Swaminathan, Mr. Modi said, he was being honoured for “his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare.” Mr. Modi also recollected his interactions with the late Swaminathan. “He was someone I knew closely and l always valued his insights and inputs.”

This year, the Bharat Ratna has been announced for four people - the late socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, and former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani being the other two.

Related Topics

award and prize

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.