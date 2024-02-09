Bharat Ratna for P.V. Narasimha Rao, M.S. Swaminathan

February 09, 2024 01:01 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

The Union government on February 9, 2024, announced former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan will be honoured with the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna posthumously.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement.

“Narasimha Rao Garu’s tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India’s foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage,” Mr. Modi’s post read.

Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna.



As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as… pic.twitter.com/lihdk2BzDU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2024

On the late scientist Swaminathan, Mr. Modi said, he was being honoured for “his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare.” Mr. Modi also recollected his interactions with the late Swaminathan. “He was someone I knew closely and l always valued his insights and inputs.”

It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers' welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in… pic.twitter.com/OyxFxPeQjZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2024

This year, the Bharat Ratna has been announced for four people - the late socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, and former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani being the other two.