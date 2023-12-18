December 18, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

As Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla maintained that the suspension of 13 MPs from the Lok Sabha had nothing to do with the security breach, but was for showing placards in the House, the Opposition parties have decided to review their floor strategies on Monday, amid the continuing stand-off in Parliament.

An Opposition member told The Hindu that a decision on moving an adjournment motion will be taken after a meeting of the INDIA bloc’s floor leaders at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Police investigating the Parliament’s security breach have found pieces of broken and charred cell phones in Nagaur, Rajasthan. In the four days since the security breach, the police have arrested six persons: Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat.

The winter session is expected to continue till December 22, 2023.