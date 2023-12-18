GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parliament Winter Session Day 11 LIVE updates | Opposition MPs move notices seeking discussion on Parliament security breach

The Winter Session on Monday is expected to be stormy as the Opposition has decided to seek discussion on Parliament security breach

December 18, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule meet with the suspended Opposition MPs who are protesting at the Makara Dwar, in the Parliament premises, in New Delhi on December 15. A total of 14 MPs—13 from Lok Sabha and 1 from Rajya Sabha—were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session. | Photo Credit: ANI

As Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla maintained that the suspension of 13 MPs from the Lok Sabha had nothing to do with the security breach, but was for showing placards in the House, the Opposition parties have decided to review their floor strategies on Monday, amid the continuing stand-off in Parliament. 

An Opposition member told The Hindu that a decision on moving an adjournment motion will be taken after a meeting of the INDIA bloc’s floor leaders at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Police investigating the Parliament’s security breach have found pieces of broken and charred cell phones in Nagaur, Rajasthan. In the four days since the security breach, the police have arrested six persons: Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat. 

The winter session is expected to continue till December 22, 2023. 

Follow Live updates here:
  • December 18, 2023 10:21
    Opposition MPs move notices seeking discussion on Parliament security breach

    Opposition MPs have given notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the recent breach in Parliament security on Monday. 

    Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion notice to discuss the Parliament security breach incident. DMK MP T. Siva has moved a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the December 13 incident.

    ANI

  • December 18, 2023 10:21
    Rajya Sabha list of business for the day

    1. Ministers to lay papers on the table

    2. Ministers to make statements regarding various matters

    3. Question Hour

    4. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Government of UnionTerritories (Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2023, The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2023, to be moved

  • December 18, 2023 10:21
    Lok Sabha list of business for the day

    1. Question Hour

    2. Ministers to lay papers on the table

    3. The Secretary-General is to report two messages from the Rajya Sabha regarding the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 and the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023

    4. Members to present reports of the Public Accounts Committee

    5. Ministers to make statements regarding certain issues

    6. The Post Office Bill, 2023, The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023, to be moved

