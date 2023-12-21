December 21, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

The Lok Sabha resumed proceedings on Thursday with Opposition members continuing their protest. Members were heard chanting, “tanashahi nahi chalegi [dictatorship will not work],” in the House even as the Question Hour continued.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed three amended Bills that seek to repeal and replace criminal laws and the omnibus Telecom Bill 2023 which will replace existing laws, including the 138-year-old Indian Telegraph Act.

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill (BNSS) will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860; the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill (BSS) will replace the Indian Evidence Act, 1872; and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita Bill (BNSSS) will replace the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. This criminal law reform brings terrorism offences into a general crime law for the first time, drops the crime of sedition, and makes mob lynching punishable by death.

The Telecom Bill 2023 seeks to reform and simplify the regulatory and licensing regime for telecommunications and remove bottlenecks in creating telecom infrastructure. It also allows the government to temporarily take control of telecom services in the interest of national security and provide a non-auction route for the allocation of satellite spectrum.

These four Bills were discussed and passed with a voice-vote, in the absence of the majority of Opposition members from INDIA bloc parties.

Two more Lok Sabha MPs, C. Thomas and A.M. Arif, were suspended from the Lower House for the remainder of the Winter Session on Wednesday for displaying placards in the House. The total number of MPs suspended this Session rises to 143.