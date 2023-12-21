GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Parliament Winter Session Day 14 | Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha proceedings begin, Opposition MPs protest

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the three criminal Bills after a voice vote, in the absence of the majority of Opposition members.

December 21, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders during a protest over the suspension of MPs amid the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI12_20_2023_000059B)

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders during a protest over the suspension of MPs amid the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI12_20_2023_000059B) | Photo Credit: -

The Lok Sabha resumed proceedings on Thursday with Opposition members continuing their protest. Members were heard chanting, “tanashahi nahi chalegi [dictatorship will not work],” in the House even as the Question Hour continued.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed three amended Bills that seek to repeal and replace criminal laws and the omnibus Telecom Bill 2023 which will replace existing laws, including the 138-year-old Indian Telegraph Act. 

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill (BNSS) will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860; the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill (BSS) will replace the Indian Evidence Act, 1872; and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita Bill (BNSSS) will replace the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. This criminal law reform brings terrorism offences into a general crime law for the first time, drops the crime of sedition, and makes mob lynching punishable by death.

The Telecom Bill 2023 seeks to reform and simplify the regulatory and licensing regime for telecommunications and remove bottlenecks in creating telecom infrastructure. It also allows the government to temporarily take control of telecom services in the interest of national security and provide a non-auction route for the allocation of satellite spectrum.

Also read:Revised criminal law bills: Key changes explained

These four Bills were discussed and passed with a voice-vote, in the absence of the majority of Opposition members from INDIA bloc parties.

Two more Lok Sabha MPs, C. Thomas and A.M. Arif, were suspended from the Lower House for the remainder of the Winter Session on Wednesday for displaying placards in the House. The total number of MPs suspended this Session rises to 143.

Follow the live updates here:
  • December 21, 2023 11:05
    Question Hour begins in Lok Sabha

    Opposition MPs resume protests in the House.

  • December 21, 2023 11:04
    Lok Sabha proceedings begin

    Speaker Om Birla begins the day by expressing condolences on the death of two former members of the House. MPs observe silence.

