September 20, 2023 12:04

Let us get down from the pedestal: DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi rises to speak, she is subjected to chants from the Treasury benches. She, and other Opposition MPs, protest against what they term “heckling,” saying that the BJP MPs do not have respect for women.

She says that this is one the few bills that they agree on and that they thought that the women’s reservation bill will be passed “with all of us supporting each other and standing together.”

But the BJP has also taken this as an opportunity for politicking, she says. She quotes Periyar, saying that she is reminded of it while listening to the BJP- “The pretence of men that they respect women and that they strive for their freedom is only a ruse to deceive them.”

She also quotes former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet saying that “a better democracy is a democracy where women do not only have the right to vote and to elect, but to be elected. “

She highlights that she spoke about the women’s reservation bill when it was brought by the UPA government in 2010, as a member of the Rajya Sabha, and now 13 years later, is speaking about the same issue in the Lok Sabha.

She highlights that multiple chief ministers and members of parliament wrote to the Prime Minister to pass this bill. The MP asks if there were any consultations with stakeholder before the bill was brought.

She also questions why the bill was shrouded in secrecy, as the special session was announced sans agenda, no consultations or meetings with ministers were held. The bill just popped up on “our screens like a Jack in the Box,” she says, asking if this is the way the Government will run things.

She says that the Constitution specifies that the reservation will be brought after the delimitation exercise. The member notes that India has not conducted a decadal census, and says that if the delimitation is based on population alone, it will be unjust.

She says that this move is to not just for reservation but for righting injustice, and that for this the words “delimitation” should be removed from this clause.

She asks why if a women is strong and brave, she is considered a devil, questioning why Kali is used as an insult. She highlights that there were strong women leaders in history, including Indira Gandhi, Jayalalithaa and Sushma Swaraj in her list.

The Bill says “vandana”, meaning salute- we don’t want to be saluted, she says. We want to be treated as equals. Let us get down from the pedastal, she concludes her speech.