AITC MP Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidaar rises to speak, saying that she rises to support a bill that has already been implemented in her State of West Bengal. She highlights that hers is the only State with a women Chief Minister, although BJP is in power in 16 States. She says that CM Mamata Banerjee has taken several measures to help the progress of women in the State, and that Trinamool Congress now has more than 40% women MPs.
She questions the fact that the Bill was brought now, if this is “like a gimmick, is it like pulling a rabbit from their hat?”
She calls the linking of the reservations of women to the delimitation exercise “sinister” and says that this will increase the representation from States which have failed at population control and women empowerment.
She questions why women are not being respected, citing the example of the women wrestlers who have alleged sexual harrasment. She also notes that women labourers are not receiving their due. Further, even after Chandrayaan, women scientists and researchers are not being paid, she says.
She also asks for budgetary allocation for reproductive healthcare, saying that this should first be passed before this bill is brought. She says it should have been brought in 2014, not now before the election.
She challenges the Centre to have 40% reservation as Trinamool Congress does.
