Live

Parliament special session live updates | Lok Sabha debates women’s reservation Bill; Rajya Sabha discusses Chandrayaan-3

The Lower House is taking up women’s reservation Bill with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi leading the discussion

September 20, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 12:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Parliament attend the Special Session in Lok Sabha at the new building of Parliament in New Delhi on September 20.

Members of Parliament attend the Special Session in Lok Sabha at the new building of Parliament in New Delhi on September 20. | Photo Credit: ANI

Day 3 of the Parliament special session is seeing a debate on the women’s reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, while the Rajya Sabha is discussing India’s space journey focusing on Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft-landing on the moon.

The Parliament moved to the new building on September 19 after the Lok Sabha Secretariat designated the new building as the Parliament House of India. The old building will be named ‘Samvidhan Sadhan’. On the first day of proceedings in the new building, the government introduced the women’s reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha after PM Narendra Modi appealed to the members to pass the Bill unanimously.

Watch this space for all live updates.
  • September 20, 2023 12:15
    Linking reservation to delimitation “sinister”: AITC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidaar

    AITC MP Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidaar rises to speak, saying that she rises to support a bill that has already been implemented in her State of West Bengal. She highlights that hers is the only State with a women Chief Minister, although BJP is in power in 16 States. She says that CM Mamata Banerjee has taken several measures to help the progress of women in the State, and that Trinamool Congress now has more than 40% women MPs.

    She questions the fact that the Bill was brought now, if this is “like a gimmick, is it like pulling a rabbit from their hat?”

    She calls the linking of the reservations of women to the delimitation exercise “sinister” and says that this will increase the representation from States which have failed at population control and women empowerment.

    She questions why women are not being respected, citing the example of the women wrestlers who have alleged sexual harrasment. She also notes that women labourers are not receiving their due. Further, even after Chandrayaan, women scientists and researchers are not being paid, she says.

    She also asks for budgetary allocation for reproductive healthcare, saying that this should first be passed before this bill is brought. She says it should have been brought in 2014, not now before the election.

    She challenges the Centre to have 40% reservation as Trinamool Congress does.

  • September 20, 2023 12:04
    Let us get down from the pedestal: DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

    DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi rises to speak, she is subjected to chants from the Treasury benches. She, and other Opposition MPs, protest against what they term “heckling,” saying that the BJP MPs do not have respect for women.

    She says that this is one the few bills that they agree on and that they thought that the women’s reservation bill will be passed “with all of us supporting each other and standing together.”

    But the BJP has also taken this as an opportunity for politicking, she says. She quotes Periyar, saying that she is reminded of it while listening to the BJP- “The pretence of men that they respect women and that they strive for their freedom is only a ruse to deceive them.”

    She also quotes former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet saying that “a better democracy is a democracy where women do not only have the right to vote and to elect, but to be elected. “

    She highlights that she spoke about the women’s reservation bill when it was brought by the UPA government in 2010, as a member of the Rajya Sabha, and now 13 years later, is speaking about the same issue in the Lok Sabha.

    She highlights that multiple chief ministers and members of parliament wrote to the Prime Minister to pass this bill. The MP asks if there were any consultations with stakeholder before the bill was brought.

    She also questions why the bill was shrouded in secrecy, as the special session was announced sans agenda, no consultations or meetings with ministers were held. The bill just popped up on “our screens like a Jack in the Box,” she says, asking if this is the way the Government will run things.

    She says that the Constitution specifies that the reservation will be brought after the delimitation exercise. The member notes that India has not conducted a decadal census, and says that if the delimitation is based on population alone, it will be unjust.

    She says that this move is to not just for reservation but for righting injustice, and that for this the words “delimitation” should be removed from this clause.

    She asks why if a women is strong and brave, she is considered a devil, questioning why Kali is used as an insult. She highlights that there were strong women leaders in history, including Indira Gandhi, Jayalalithaa and Sushma Swaraj in her list.

    The Bill says “vandana”, meaning salute- we don’t want to be saluted, she says. We want to be treated as equals. Let us get down from the pedastal, she concludes her speech.

  • September 20, 2023 11:57
    ‘Space program is development-focused, not muscular nationalism’: Ramesh

    “When Mr. Dhawan was leading ISRO, the SLV failed in its first attempt. Seeing Dr. Kalam in tears e told him that you sit back and I will take responsibility for this failure. In 1982, when the SLV successfully launched a satellite, he told Dr. Kalam to take credit. This is Leadership; not taking credit only for the successes. Leadership is to stand when things fail and to take a backseat when it succeed, “ says Mr. Ramesh in the Rajya Sabha.

    He further urges the Modi government to keep India’s space program focused on development and not make it a point of muscular nationalism. He also condemns the loss of scientific temper, rebuking the Centre for removing Darwin’s theory of evolution from textbooks.

    RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar is overseeing the proceedings

    Suchitra Karthikeyan
  • September 20, 2023 11:48
    ‘No mention of Dr. Sarabhai’: Ramesh

    Congress veteran Jairam Ramesh rebukes Mr. Goyal for not even mentioning Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru while talking on Indian Space journey.

    “Listening to The Leader of House it seems like India’s space journey commenced only in 2014. There is not even a mention of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai or Dr. Satish Dhawan,” says Mr. Ramesh. He further lists the contributions of ex-PMs Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

  • September 20, 2023 11:43
    BJP MP Nishikant Dubey rises to speak, House is in uproar

    BJP MP Nishikant Dubey rises to speak in support of the Bill. The Opposition protests that the first speaker for the Centre is a man.

    Home Minister Amit Shah questions whether only women should speak about the issue of women’s reservation. Mr. Dubey says that the Opposition is upset that the Centre has brought this bill. He says his mother, who is in the hospital, asked him to speak about the bill today.

    He questions why Ms. Gandhi did not mention Geeta Mukherjee and Sushma Swaraj and accused her of engaging in politics. He says that the bill brought by the Congress earlier was the wrong bill, and that whoever “hits the goal gets the credit.”

    He says that the schemes brought by the earlier governments have only hindered women, alleging that more women are in jail owing to Section 498 of the Indian Penal Code (which deals with dowry deaths) than men.

  • September 20, 2023 11:28
    ‘Chandrayaan-3 proved all naysaysers wrong’: Goyal

    Lauding the success of the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal says, “When Chandrayaan-2 crashed on the moon, many had written off India’s space programme. This success has proved all naysayers wrong”. He also highlighted how economic the entire mission was compared to other nation’s costly space missions.

    Deputy Chairman Harivansh is presiding over the session

  • September 20, 2023 11:26
    Congress supports the bill, but also conduct caste census: INC MP Sonia Gandhi

    Congress MP Sonia Gandhi rises to speak about the Constitution (128th) Amendment Bill. She highlights that Indian women have had a long journey through various stages of life, and that their sacrifice should be acknowledged.

    She notes that several noted figures throughout history, such as Sarojini Naidu and Sucheta Kripalani have strived to bring the India imagined by the likes of Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar to reality.

    The Congress supports the bill, she says, but also asks that the caste census be undertaken and provisions be made for women from backward classes.

  • September 20, 2023 11:21
    Rajya Sabha: Business listed for the day

    The Upper House is first discussing the successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon.

    In legislative business, The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 and The Post Office Bill, 2023 are up for consideration

  • September 20, 2023 11:17
    Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduces women’s reservation bill

    Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moves that the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill 2023 be taken up for consideration. The Bill proposes reservation of 33% seats for women in State Assemblies, Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Further, it proposes that of these seats, a third be reserved for women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

    He introduced the Bill, saying that while previous governments have made schemes for socio-economic welfare, progress on this front has accelerated after Narendra Modi was elected as Prime Minister.

    After giving an overview of the Bill’s provisions, Mr. Meghwal outlines that bills proposing a similar reservation were brought in various administrations. Touching on the last instance in 2010, he says that while it was passed in the Rajya Sabha, it was pending for a long time and lapsed at the end of the Lok Sabha term in 2014.

  • September 20, 2023 11:15
    Discussion on India’s space journey taken up in RS

    Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar kicks off the discussion on India’s space journey in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing Chandrayaan-3’s succesful soft-landing on the south pole of the moon

  • September 20, 2023 11:09
    New technology, information given at 10 am today and tomorrow: Speaker Om Birla

    Speaker Om Birla indicates that the new Parliament building has new technology, and said that information on the same was given at 10 am today, and will be given tomorrow.

    A member requests that circulation of papers still be used till they are accustomed to the technology, Mr. Birla accedes.

  • September 20, 2023 11:02
    Rajya Sabha commences proceedings for the day

    With Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar in the Chair, the Upper House begins proceedings for the day at 11 AM.

    Papers are being laid on the table of the Rajya Sabha

  • September 20, 2023 11:01
    Lok Sabha commences session at 11 am

    Speaker of the House Om Birla presides as Lok Sabha proceedings kick off in the new Parliament building at 11 a.m.

    Papers are laid on the table of the House.

  • September 20, 2023 10:07
    Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge calls meeting of INDIA alliance at 10 a.m.

    Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of the INDIA alliance at 10 a.m. today to discuss the women’s reservation Bill. -PTI

  • September 20, 2023 09:41
    Lok Sabha agenda for the day

    1. Papers will be laid on the table.

    2. Reports of Public Accounts Committee.

    3. Reports of Standing Committee on Labour, Textile and Skill Development.

    4. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, will be taken up for consideration and passing.

  • September 20, 2023 09:36
    INDIA bloc likely to back Women’s Reservation Bill, even as parties point to its flaws

    The Women’s Reservation Bill has put the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in a spot, with almost all member parties expected to come out in support of the legislation, although they are trying to discount the political capital that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP hope to earn from it by pointing out the rider in the Bill, which says that its implementation depends on the delimitation exercise scheduled for 2026.

  • September 20, 2023 09:34
    Sonia Gandhi to be the lead speaker from the Congress on women’s reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha

    Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is expected to be lead speaker from her party in the Lok Sabha when the lower house takes up the women’s reservation Bill for debate and passage on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

