Parliament special session Live updates | LS Speaker notifies new building as Parliament House of India

The Lok Sabha will resume today at 1:15 p.m. and the Rajya Sabha at 2.15 p.m.

September 19, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:51 am IST

Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla on September 19 officiallly notifed the new building as the Parliament House of India.

Mr. Birla concluding Monday’s debate on 75 years of democracy, said reminisces the good and bad memories experienced in the Old building. He also thanked the members for a fruitful debate on the issue. “I expect that we will have many interesting memories in the New building and will take its reputation to new heights. I hope the new building gives you new enthusiasm,” Mr. Birla said.

The Lok Sabha will resume today at 1:15 p.m. and the Rajya Sabha at 2.15 p.m.

Also Read | New Parliament to host session from September 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 18 opened the discussion on parliamentary journey as the five-day special session began. MPs across the political spectrum listed the many achievements of the Parliament in the past 75 years, with most throwing their support for greater representation for women via 33% reservation in seats. Some MPs also spoke about their own experiences in Parliament.

Lok sabha saw a brief row over DMK MP A Raja’s remarks on the European Parliament discussing the Manipur crisis. Treasury bench MPs jumped at his remark to reignite the Sanatana Dharma row, demanding an apology for his public remarks. Meanwhile ex-PM and JD(S) founder HD Devegowda raised the Cauvery water issue seeking a dialogue between the states to resolve it. Proceedings will move to the new building on September 19, the second day of the session.