HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Parliament special session Live updates | LS Speaker notifies new building as Parliament House of India

The Lok Sabha will resume today at 1:15 p.m. and the Rajya Sabha at 2.15 p.m.

September 19, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 18 opened the discussion on parliamentary journey as the five-day special session began. MPs across the political spectrum listed the many achievements of the Parliament in the past 75 years, with most throwing their support for greater representation for women via 33% reservation in seats. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 18 opened the discussion on parliamentary journey as the five-day special session began. MPs across the political spectrum listed the many achievements of the Parliament in the past 75 years, with most throwing their support for greater representation for women via 33% reservation in seats. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla on September 19 officiallly notifed the new building as the Parliament House of India.

Mr. Birla concluding Monday’s debate on 75 years of democracy, said reminisces the good and bad memories experienced in the Old building. He also thanked the members for a fruitful debate on the issue. “I expect that we will have many interesting memories in the New building and will take its reputation to new heights. I hope the new building gives you new enthusiasm,” Mr. Birla said.

The Lok Sabha will resume today at 1:15 p.m. and the Rajya Sabha at 2.15 p.m.

Also Read | New Parliament to host session from September 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 18 opened the discussion on parliamentary journey as the five-day special session began. MPs across the political spectrum listed the many achievements of the Parliament in the past 75 years, with most throwing their support for greater representation for women via 33% reservation in seats. Some MPs also spoke about their own experiences in Parliament.

Parliament special session Day 1 updates

Lok sabha saw a brief row over DMK MP A Raja’s remarks on the European Parliament discussing the Manipur crisis. Treasury bench MPs jumped at his remark to reignite the Sanatana Dharma row, demanding an apology for his public remarks. Meanwhile ex-PM and JD(S) founder HD Devegowda raised the Cauvery water issue seeking a dialogue between the states to resolve it. Proceedings will move to the new building on September 19, the second day of the session.

Watch this space for all Live updates.
  • September 19, 2023 09:51
    Women’s reservation bill is ours: Sonia Gandhi

    Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who arrived for the function at Central Hall, was asked for her reaction on the women’s reservation bill. “It’s ours. Apna hain,” Ms. Gandhi told reporters.

  • September 19, 2023 09:48
    PM Modi to hold Constitution Handbook while entering new Parliament

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to hold Constitution Handbook while entering the new Parliament Building.

  • September 19, 2023 09:48
    LS Speaker notifies new building as Parliament House of India

    Shift of Lok Sabha to the new Parliament building notified in the Gazette of India.

    gazzette notification.JPG

  • September 19, 2023 09:43
    Bidding farewell to Baker’s building

    As we bid farewell to the old Parliament Building which was inaugurated on 18 January 1927 here are five factoids about it. Read more here.

Related Topics

parliament / Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.