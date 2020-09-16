Parliament proceedings | Sushant case media coverage ‘heartless’: TMC MP Pratima Mandal

Speaking during Zero Hour, Trinamool Congress MP Pratima Mandal said the way the incident was covered was “heartless”.

Trinamool Congress MP Pratima Mandal said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that media had sunk to the “lowest of the low” in its coverage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Ms. Mandal said the way the incident was covered was “heartless”. “The young actor was very well liked and the way his death was covered was heartless and intrusive,” she said. “Many young people looked up to him and a young person also died by suicide following the young actor’s death”. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had come up with some guidelines on how to report on suicides and that Indian media should evolve some guidelines for itself.

This is the third day of the monsoon session of Parliament that the actor’s death has featured during Zero Hour- on Monday actor-MP Ravi Kishan raised the issue of proliferation of drugs in the film industry (an angle being probed in the Sushant case), while on Tuesday, actor-MP Jaya Bachchan said in response there was no basis to paint the entire film industry as delinquent because of one case.