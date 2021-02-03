Parliament proceedings | Rajya Sabha to discussion President's address today

A day after both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned over Opposition's protests against the new farm laws, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are scheduled to discuss Motion of Thanks on the President's Address on Wednesday.

The sessions are expected to be fiery with discussions on the farmers' protests and the agricultural laws, among other issues.

Here are the latest updates:

List of Business

Lok Sabha

Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address

Rajya Sabha

Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address

Budget session of the Rajya Sabha rescheduled

The Budget session of the Rajya Sabha has been rescheduled and will conclude two days before schedule. The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu with the floor leaders of all the parties of the upper house.

The first part of the session will now conclude on February 13, with the House meeting on that Saturday, instead of February 15.

In the monsoon session of Parliament, too, the two houses had sat over the weekend. But in a loosening the COVID-19 protocol, this time, the weekend break for both the houses had been restored. The schedule, said sources, has been changed in accordance with the members’ request, as it gives the Standing Committees more time to peruse the Budget and come up with their reports before the start of the second part of the session.