Rajya Sabha sets aside additional 5 hours for discussion on farmers' protests

MPs at Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on February 2, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned over Opposition's protests against the new farm laws, the government allotted an additional five hours for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, in which the farmers’ protests and surrounding issues are expected to be debated.

Early on Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that he had spoken to the Leader of Opposition and there is a consensus to give more time for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Accordingly, the Question Hour will be suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday to clear up time for this. The Zero Hour scheduled for Thursday will be suspended as well.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad backed Mr. Joshi’s statement, adding that at least 18 Opposition parties want to discuss farmers’ issue in the additional 5 hours allotted for discussion on President's address.

This brings the total time set aside for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha to 15 hours.

"Normally this is not done," says Mr. Naidu, referring to suspension of Question Hour and Zero Hour, adding, "but there is a specific request and broad consensus, hence I am allowing it.”

