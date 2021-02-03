Rajya Sabha sets aside additional 5 hours for discussion on farmers' protests

A day after both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned over Opposition's protests against the new farm laws, the government allotted an additional five hours for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, in which the farmers’ protests and surrounding issues are expected to be debated.
Early on Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that he had spoken to the Leader of Opposition and there is a consensus to give more time for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.
Accordingly, the Question Hour will be suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday to clear up time for this. The Zero Hour scheduled for Thursday will be suspended as well.
Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad backed Mr. Joshi’s statement, adding that at least 18 Opposition parties want to discuss farmers’ issue in the additional 5 hours allotted for discussion on President's address.
This brings the total time set aside for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha to 15 hours.
"Normally this is not done," says Mr. Naidu, referring to suspension of Question Hour and Zero Hour, adding, "but there is a specific request and broad consensus, hence I am allowing it.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath