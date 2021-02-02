Parliament proceedings | Rajya Sabha to discuss Union Budget

A day after the presentation of Union Budget, Rajya Sabha has convened the first functional session since the Budget session commenced on January 29.

The Opposition parties are likely to protest inside the Upper House, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws which were cleared in Monsoon Session of Parliament amidst acrimonious scenes.

Rajya Sabha | 9.15 am

The Chairman, Rajya Sabha, reminded members to respect the seating arrangements made keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic. He referred to members sitting in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha chamber, including the visitors gallery, without permission.

"Staggered seating arrangement has been made after detailed discussions with Lok Sabha Speaker and the floor leaders, so please sit in your designated seats," he said.

Rajya Sabha | 9 am

RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu begins speech by calling for a "dignified debate" on issues.

"Last time unfortunate incidents happened I don't want to recall them... members should participate in debate in a dignified manner," said Mr. Naidu.

The Chairman also congratulated the Indian cricket team for their victory against Australia in the Test Series.  "It was a great team effort. I place my record our deep appreciation for the youngsters and the team management," he said.

 

Lok Sabha

  • Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address

Rajya Sabha

Bills for Consideration and Passing

  • Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020
  • National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019
  • Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020
  • National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020
