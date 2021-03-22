Parliament proceedings live | Lok Sabha to take up Finance Bill today

The Rajya Sabha will take up The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2021 today, while the Lok Sabha will discuss The Finance Bill, 2021 and The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021 will be introduced in the Lower House.

The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29. The second part of the Budget Session began March 7.

Lok Sabha | 11 am

Lok Sabha proceedings begin for the day.

Rajendra Agarwal is presiding over the House as Speaker Om Birla has tested positive for COVID-19.

The House observes two minutes silence and obituary references to Dilip Gandhi and Mohan Bhai Patel are made.

Rakesh Singh says he wants to raise a particular issue, to which, the Chair says it is allowed in the Zero Hour.

"We all know that our respected Speaker is down with COVID-19, we wish him a speedy recovery," says Rajendra Agarawal.

Rajya Sabha | 11 am

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu says, "Today, March 22, is World Water Day. This year, the UN theme for the day is 'valuing water'. With the ever-growing population, demand for water has increased manifold. The situation has been further exacerbated by reckless use of water. Our country has 16% of the world's population but only 4% of fresh water."

The Chairman makes an appeal to all Members: "Whatever you want to talk about, you can talk outside the House. Particularly when the Chair is making an observation, it is not fair to cause distraction."

