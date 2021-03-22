National

Parliament proceedings | Govt introduces NaBFID Bill in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha, during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on March 22, 2021. Videograb: LSTV/PTI  

Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman on March 22 introduced the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha to pave way for setting up of a government-owned DFI to fund infra projects.

Also read: Parliament proceedings updates, March 22, 2021

The Union Cabinet had last week approved a budget proposal of setting up a Development Finance Institution (DFI), which will have tax benefits to enable fund raising from investors.

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development will be set up with a corpus of ₹20,000 crore and the government will give an initial grant of ₹5,000 crore.

The government expects the DFI to leverage this fund to raise up to ₹3 lakh crore in the next few years.

Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2021 1:34:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/parliament-proceedings-govt-introduces-nabfid-bill-in-lok-sabha/article34129882.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY