Parliament proceedings | IBC Bill to be taken up in Lok Sabha

As both Houses of Parliament continued to see protests by the Opposition and frequent adjournments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the BJP MPs to “expose” the Opposition parties for disrupting proceedings when the government had repeatedly said it was willing to discuss any issue.

Lok Sabha

Bill for Consideration and Passing

- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Discussion and Voting on the Supplementary DFGs 2021-22

Rajya Sabha

Bill for Consideration and Passing

- Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021

Parliament proceedings
