Parliament proceedings live | There is a plan to turn West Bengal into East Bangladesh, says BJP Member

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will both discuss the motion of thanks to the President’s address at the joint session of the Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha will begin its day with an obituary reference to sitting Member Madanlal Saini. On Monday, the Houses began discussion on the motion of thanks, and the Aadhaar Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha | 1.50 p.m.

Hanumal Beniwal (RLP) speaks in favour of the Motion.

Lok Sabha | 1.30 p.m.

Tejasvi Surya from the BJP speaks next. He says that for a very long time, politics was more of a family business, in the control of oligarchs, and a kleptocracy. He says that this victory was because the common Indian fought these elections.

“The common Indian felt that the victory of the Prime Minister, is the victory of new India.”

When Indians can prosper outside India, why can't they develop here. He says a new India rose in 2014. Whilst nothing much changed in terms of laws, a good leader delivered good governance, Mr. Surya says.

We were a culturally repressed country. A young Indian would cringe for belonging to the great Hindu civilization. That has changed in the last five years, Mr. Surya says. "We feel proud that we belong to the Hindu civilization," he adds.

I don't think the Opposition has not learnt their lesson. They have a kind of arrogance and a sense of entitlement, he claims. Mr. Surya targets Congress, points out the scams during Congress governments.

Mr. Surya dubs Karnataka government as "corrupt". But no Point of Order this time.

Lok Sabha | 1.15 p.m.

Dilip Ghosh, the West Bengal BJP Member, says that people have benefited from this government. He says that in West Bengal, there are schools, but no teachers, police stations, but no police personnel, etc.

He says that people who don’t speak Bengali are not considered as a part of Bengal, now, implying that the State government is inciting this.

Mr. Ghosh says that elections to municipalities have been stalled. He says that Mamata Banerjee wants to become the Prime Minister, but cannot do so with the amount of seats the TMC has. He says that there is a plot to make West Bengal as East Bangladesh.

M. Srinivasulu Reddy of the YSR Congress begins his speech by congratulating the BJP for its comeback. He mentions Jagan Mohan Reddy’s padayatra before the Assembly elections. He says that this government (Centre) is for farmers.

Mr. Reddy states that Andhra Pradesh is in dire need of funds, as the previous State government has overspent. He also asks for Special Category Status.

Lok Sabha | 12.55 pm

Mahua Moitra (Trinamool Congress) opposes the Motion. She says the House belongs to the Opposition and she stands to reclaim it. You may claim Acche Din are here, but you are failing to see the signs, she says. She says the nationalism here is superfacial, xenophobic and narrow.

She hits out at the NRC exercise. When ministers couldn't show their educational certificates, you expect people to show papers to prove their nationality, she asks.

She says five of the largest news media are indirectly by one man. She claims the I&B monitors the TV channels to check anti-government news.

The elections this time was fought on Whatsapp and fake news, she says. There is fear prevailing everywhere. New enemies are being created everyday, she says.

Only one community is being targetted in the name of NRC, she says.

There is complete disdain of intellectuals. Funding for research has be cut down. You are pushing India back to darkness, she says.

Election Commission is used to transfer officials, she claims. Quoting Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinakar, she says dissent cannot be eroded. She says each sign she pointed out has mention in Nazi memorial.

A members raises Point of Order. He claims the reference of Election Commission and Ayodhya must be expunged.

Lok Sabha | 12.50 pm

Chirag Paswan (LJP) begins his speech by paying tributes to the children killed in AES in Bihar's Muzzafarpur.

Mr. Paswan says the verdict reposes faith on NDA government. He says the new India will be above caste, creed and religion.

Lok Sabha | 12.40 pm

P.C. Mohan, Karnataka MP, says he wants to highlight three issues. pertaining to his constituency Bangalore Central.

Bangalore used to be a city of lakes. But now most lakes are polluted. Highlighting the Bellandur lake froth, Mr. Mohan wants to rejuvenate lakes in the city under AMRUT.

He seeks more funds to sewage treatment plants.

Bengaluru has become synonymous to traffic. Mr. Mohan asks the Central government to take more efforts to bring suburban rail network in Bengaluru.

Kodikkunil Suresh is in the Chair.

Lok Sabha | 12.40 pm

Speaker adds Kodikkunil Suresh to the panel of presiding officers in the absence of Speaker.

Lok Sabha | 12.30 pm

Jayadev Galla (TDP) is the next speaker.

He says that the TDP had to walk out of the NDA because Special Category Status was denied to Andhra Pradesh. “In Andhra Pradesh, both the BJP and the TDP have suffered heavy losses. The people of AP punished the BJP, and decided to give the YSR Congress one chance to get from the Centre, what the TDP was not able to do.”

Mr. Galla says that with the mandate given to YSRCP, all eyes are on them. He wishes the YSRCP success.

“We have built our institutions brick by brick, over decades, and destroying them will affect our democracy.” He compares the present time to the Emergency. He cites the notification by the Home Ministry on monitoring information stored in all computers, misuse of the ECI, and TDP Rajya Sabha MPs going over to the BJP.

“Do you want history to show that this government is making it worse or make it better? Do you want all parties to join the BJP?” he asks referring to the ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’ slogan.

Mr. Galla quotes the former CEA Arvind Subramanian’s paper on GDP growth figures. “The government could have taken the necessary steps in the banking system and in agriculture. Now the entire country is left wondering which are the correct figures.” He also mentions the unemployment number, which is at its highest in 45 years. “If we make laws in the absence of corrected and trusted figures, it will be akin to driving in the dark with the lights off.”

“How are you going to ensure sabka vikaas, when the data given by the government is being questioned?” asks the Member. He asks for a task force comprising national and international experts, macroeconomists, statisticians to verify the data.

Lok Sabha | 12.20 pm

BJP MP Hema Malini speaks in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: LSTV

Hema Malini, BJP MP from Mathura, speaks in Hindi. She congratulates the Speaker and remembers former Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

She moves to English. She says the members are lucky to witness the transformation of a new India under the leadership of Mr. Modi. She also thanks the people for voting for the BJP.

She says women empowerment is the landmark contribution of the Modi government. There are women in every industry. There are women heading banks, driving Ubers, handling fighter jets. There are lots of women in film industry too, she adds.

Ms. Hema Malini shifts between English and Hindi while speaking. She even recites a couple of poetry verses to list out the women welfare schemes of the government.

Ms. Hema Malini says her constituency Mathura is also facing water crisis. She also speaks about the need to clean up Yamuna river.

Lok Sabha | 12.05 pm

Dayanidhi Maran targets AIADMK govt, BJP objects

DMK member Dayanidhi Maran speaks in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: LSTV

The House now continues its discussion on Motion of Thanks to President's Address. Dayanidhi Maran (DMK) begins the speech by congratulating the BJP for a sweeping victory. He also notes DMK is back in Parliament after a gap of five years. "Had India followed the footsteps of my leaders, things would have been different," Mr. Maran says and quotes C.N. Annadurai.

Mr. Maran claims the strength of BJP lies not in them, but in the weakness of the Opposition. Again quoting Anna, Mr. Maran says the ruling party should be humble.

Mr. Maran highlights the water crisis in Chennai. He recalls how in 2004, during a similar drought, brought desalination plant. He accuses the Tamil Nadu government not doing enough for solving water crisis.

Nishikant Dubey raises Point of Order. He says Mr. Maran calling AIADMK government "corrupt" was unparliamentary. Mr. Maran says he used the word because the President Address spoke on eradication corruption.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy also raises Point of Order. He says Tamil Nadu doesn't find mention in the President's address. "It is the duty of the master to take care of slaves," Mr. Maran responds.

Arjun Meghwal, MoS, seeks expunge of Mr. Maran's reference of slaves.

If Tamil Nadu has not voted for you, please introspect, he says. Despite assurances from government, Karnataka government plans to construct dam in Mekadatu.

He accuses BJP government of imposing Hindi, NEET, dam and everything, he says.

Lok Sabha | 12.00 noon

On delay in payment of scholarships

Dr. Pritam Munde (BJP) flags delay in payment of scholarships. She asks if there are any plans to announce scholarship for economically weaker sections. Minister Taawar Chand Gehlot says arrears will be cleared in a month.

With that, Question Hour ends.

Lok Sabha | 11.45 a.m.

On cow protection

Ravindra Shyamnarayan, a BJP MP, asks if the government plans to protect indigenous cows. Minister Giriraj Singh says cow protection is a State subject. The Animal Welfare Board takes care of all animals, including cows, the Minister says.

Mr. Singh also praises the efforts of Uttar Pradesh government for its schemes on cow protection.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says many unauthorised cow protection committees are indulging in goondaism. He asks if the government would clarify and authorise cow protection committes. Mr. Singh says the members concerns will be addressed.

Lok Sabha | 11.30 a.m.

On setting up an Agricultural University in Meghalaya

A Meghalaya Member Vincent H. Pala asks why there is a delay in the setting up an Agricultural University in his State. The plan has been in place in 2009.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar says that Imphal University already covers this, but the Meghalaya Chief Minister has given a letter to the Centre on this issue, and that the government is looking into it. Mr. Tomar says that there is a plan to open Central Universities in 15 climate zones, and that Imphal is one of them. Three of these Universities are already open.

A Member asks about Minimum Support Price to farmers.

Lok Sabha | 11.15 a.m.

On water scarcity in Fatehpur Sikri

Fatehpur Sikri MP Rajkumar Chahar asks the next question on a potato processing plant in his constituency. The Minister of State for Agriculture and Family Welfare Parshottam Rupala says that the question pertains to the food processing Ministry. The Minister also answers the Member’s other question on what the government is doing to battle water scarcity in Fatehpur Sikri. Mr. Rupala lists the schemes in the Agra zilla. The Member goes on to ask what the government is doing to promote drip irrigation in the area.

NCP Member Supriya Sule asks what the Centre is doing to abate the agrarian crisis in Maharashtra. Mr. Rupala says that Maharashtra is the only State that has managed to effectively harvest rainwater.

On the crop insurance sheme

Mohanbhai Kunadariya, the BJP MP from Rajkot, says that crop insurance companies do not have grassroots workers, and that premiums are hurting farmers. He asks if the States have been made aware of the Centre’s PM Fasal Bima Yojana, and asks if there is any alternate for this. Mr. Rupala says that information went to all State Secretariats yesterday. The memo read that the scheme should be made voluntary.

Another Member says that the insurance is based on average yield, but average yield has been decreasing. He says the highest yield of the last five years should be taken into account. The Minister says that data from seven years back is taken into account, and the five best years are used for arriving at average yield.

Rajya Sabha | 11 a.m.

House convenes. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.

Mr. Naidu reads out an obituary reference to Madanlal Saini. The House observes two minutes of silence and is adjourned till 2 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 11 a.m.

House convenes. Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair.

Members who did not take their oaths come forward to do so now. The first is Nusrat Jahan Ruhi from the Trinamool Congress. She is followed by Mimi Chakraborty. They are both first-time Members.

Question Hour begins.

On subsidies to fishermen

Kaushalendra Kumar of the JD(U) asks a question on the promotion of fisheries. He asks if workers will also be given skill development training. Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh answers that the government will work on this.

Mr. Kumar, a Member from Nalanda, asks if there are any subsidies in place for fishermen. He also wants to know if there are plans to establishing hatcheries. Mr. Singh responds that hatcheries have been set up in Bihar, the State the Member is from.

Answering another question, Mr. Singh says that the government is working on a Blue Revolution.

A Member from Kerala says 18-20% of the people are depending on fisheries for their livelihood. He asks is there is going to be a new fisheries policy. Mr. Singh says that the government has given facilities for fisheries already.

Locket Chatterjee asks if the government has any plans for inland fisheries. The Minister says that the government has already begun working with State governments on this.

10.50 a.m.

Kerala Congress MPs protest

Kerala Congress MPs staged a demonstration at Parliament House on Tuesday, demanding farm loan waivers.

10.45 a.m.

Aadhaar Bill introduced amid protests

The second week of the 17th Lok Sabha saw hectic business on Monday as several key Bills were introduced, as many as 10 questions were asked during Question Hour and the debate on the President’s Address got under way.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha on Monday amid protests from Opposition members.

10.30 a.m.

Centre sticks to its guns on special status to AP

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ruled out the possibility of granting the Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) and some other States.

Ms. Sithraman clarified in the Lok Sabha on Monday that the Central government was receiving requests for grant of the SCS from Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, Telangana, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and A.P. but there was no such proposal under its consideration.