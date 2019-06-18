Parliament proceedings live | Remaining Members in Lok Sabha to take oath today

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cabinet Ministers and leaders from the Opposition took their oaths as Lok Sabha Members, the rest of the Lok Sabha is due to be sworn in on June 18, 2019.

In all, 320 Members were sworn in on June 17. Kodikunnil Suresh (INC), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (BJP) and Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJD) are on the Panel of Chairpersons.

Lok Sabha has declared that there will be no Zero Hour till June 20, 2019 as the swearing in, election of the Speaker and the President’s address will take place until then.

10 a.m.

Who will lead Opposition ranks?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have reached out to the Opposition parties on Monday asking them not to bother about their numbers in the Lok Sabha, but it would certainly matter when it comes to deciding the Leader of the Opposition.

Sources told The Hindu that the second term of the Modi government would follow its own precedent and would not offer the official post to the Congress since it has only 52 members as against the requirement of 55.

“Unlike last time, when the shortfall was by 11 MPs, this time it is only three MPs. So there were some suggestions that the government should consider. But now the government has decided it will not accord the status to the Congress leader,” a source said.

9.45 a.m.

No five-star luxury for new MPs

Instead of five-star hotels, new Members of Parliament who are in town for the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha that started on Monday are being housed at the Western Court hostel complex, including the new Western Court Annexe that was constructed last year.

As they await allotment of houses, the MPs will not be staying at hotels like previous years, instead they will be accommodated at state bhavans, Western Court and other government facilities, a Lok Sabha Secretariat official said.