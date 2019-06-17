Parliament proceedings live | Jithendra Singh takes oath in Dogri

A day ahead of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an all-party meeting to discuss simultaneous elections.

On Monday, June 17, pro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar will swear in the newly-elected Members, and then the Speaker will be elected.

No legislative business has been listed for the day, as the President’s address to a joint session of both Houses will take place today.

Here are the live updates:

Lok Sabha | 11.40 a.m.

Anurag Thakur takes oath in Hindi. He is a junior minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs.

Suresh Angadi takes oath in English.

Som Parkash takes oath in Punjabi. Footage from Lok Sabha TV shows Mr. Parkash signing using his left hand.

Rameshwar Teli takes oath in Assamese.

Lok Sabha | 11.20 a.m.

Rao Inderjit Singh, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Giriraj Singh are the next set of ministers to take oath.

Shripad Yesso Naik, the Goa MP, also takes oath in Sanskrit.

Dr. Jithendra Singh takes oath in Dogri.

Kishen Reddy takes oath in Telugu. Lok Sabha allows members to take oath in any of the 22 official languages listed in the Constitution. The Lok Sabha Secretariat also employs translators to provide translation services.

Babul Supriyo takes oath in English. As he walks to the podium, members chant "Jai Shri Ram!"

Lok Sabha | 11.20 a.m.

Union Minister Arjun Munda takes oath as member of parliament in Lok Sabha. He takes oath in Hindi.

Smriti Irani, is the second woman and first BJP woman MP to take oath. She swears in the name of God.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan takes oath in Sanskrit. Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh smile as they hear a member speaking in Sanskrit.

Pralhad Joshi takes oath in Kannada. He represents Dharwad in the lower House.

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Skill Development, takes oath in Hindi.

Arvind Sawant, the lone Shiv Sena minister, takes oath in the name of God in Marathi.

Giriraj Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekawat, and Santosh Kumar Gangwar are the next ministers to take oath.

Lok Sabha | 11 a.m.

House is in session. The national anthem is played. Pro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar is in the Chair.

The House maintains a moment of silence on the solemn occasion of the beginning of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rises to be sworn in. Kodikunnil Suresh of the Congress is sworn in next. He is followed by Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJD, who takes his oath in Odia. Brij Bhushan Charan Singh of the BJP takes oath next.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is next, followed by Home Minister Amit Shah. Mr. Shah is a first-time Member.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is sworn in now. This is his second term. D.V. Sadananda Gowda takes his oath in Kannada.

BJP Member from Morena and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is up next. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad takes oath.

Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is next to be sworn in. She takes her oath in Punjabi. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank takes oath next.

10.45 a.m.

Pro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar sworn in

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday inducted seven-term member of Parliament Virendra Kumar as the pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha.

Mr. Kumar will oversee the oath-taking of newly elected LS members on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, as soon as a new Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha is elected, his role will cease to exist.

Mr. Kumar, 65, won the Lok Sabha election from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh on a BJP ticket. He was a Minister of State in the previous Modi government.

As pro-tem Speaker, Mr. Kumar will preside over the first sitting of the Lok Sabha and administer the oath to the newly elected MPs. He will also oversee the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker. - PTI

10.30 a.m.

Open to all ideas if it benefits people, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the press outside Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday, June 17, 2019. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that rather than argue about who the leader and Opposition are, Parliament should focus on governing and making these five years productive.

Speaking outside Parliament House, the Prime Minister said: “We have a larger number in the Lok Sabha this time. In Parliament, a lot of people come up with very good ideas. These ideas may not be conducive for ratings. But if someone comes up with a good idea, we will always accept it. Even ideas from the Opposition would be welcome if they are beneficial to the people.

“The people have given their verdict, but regardless of the number or who the Opposition is, we should work together without partisan politics.

“I ask Parliament to work together for the betterment of the people.”

10 a.m.

War for the rooms in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha landscape is going for a makeover with many losing the coveted rooms and many others for the first time managing to get space to put up their nameplates.

A party’s strength in both Houses dictates who gets prime real estate in the building which usually is the ground floor. Those with poor presence are pushed up to the dank third floor. The proximity to the ruling dispensation equally is a deciding factor.

The Telugu Desam Party, which is now down to three MPs from the earlier 16, could lose the capacious ground floor office they have been occupying since 1999 which was allotted to them by then Speaker G.M.C. Balayogi. “There is no official notification but last week Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi took a tour of the office. Since then we are seeing a steady stream of various BJP functionaries,” a TDP leader said.