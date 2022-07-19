Parliament’s Monsoon Session live updates | Both Houses adjourned till 2 p.m. as Opposition protests over price rise

Here are all the updates from the second day of the Parliament’s Monsoon session

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alongside other Congress and Opposition MPs, stages a protest outsdide the Parliament building in New Delhi on July 19 over price rise. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

With the first day of Monsoon session curtailed for tributes, disruptions, and also to facilitate members to take part in the Presidential polls, both Houses have a packed schedule for the second day.

While the Lok Sabha is likely to discuss the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, Rajya Sabha will take up the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 for considering and passing.

The Opposition has a long list of questions to ask the government, from weakening rupee to price rise, from Agnipath scheme to freedom of press.

Before proceedings began on the second day of the Monsoon session, Rahul Gandhi, alongside other Congress and Opposition leaders, staged a protest against price rise outside the Parliament House building.

Here are the live updates:

Lok Sabha | 11.12 a.m.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House proceedings until 2.00 p.m. on the second day of the Monsoon Session, due to protests and slogan raising from Congress MPs over price rise. The party has been demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a clarification on the issue in the House.

Mr. Birla, while adjourning the proceedings, said the MPs must maintain decorum in the House and allow discussions on the very issues they are protesting about.

“You are holding the House rule book while protesting and breaking the same rules. Read the book,” he said to one Congress MP. “You talk about farmers and inflation outside the Parliament and don’t allow a discussion on these issues in the House.”

Lok Sabha | 11.10 a.m.

Congress MPs protests in Lok Sabha

Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha have been protesting over inflation and price rise. Some MPs have also entered in the vail raising slogans and showing placards in front of Speaker Om Birla.

Rajya Sabha | 11.07 a.m.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned until 2.00 p.m. on the second day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament as the Opposition continues to protest against inflation.

Rajya Sabha | 11.00 a.m.

Rajya Sabha begins proceedings on day 2

The Upper House assembles. Proceedings begin in the Rajya Sabha on the second day of the Monsoon Session.

Lok Sabha | 11.00 a.m.

Lok Sabha begins proceedings on day 2

Proceedings in the Lower House on the second day of the Monsoon session are now underway. Opposition MPs continue their protest even as regular business in the House continues.

New Delhi | 10.40 a.m.

Congress and Opposition MPs including Rahul Gandhi protest against price rise

Oppositin MPs, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest outsdide the Parliament building in New Delhi, on Tuesday, over price rise.

Parliament | 10.30 a.m.

