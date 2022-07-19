Podcast

Will the new ‘unparliamentary’ words affect freedom of expression in Parliament? | In Focus podcast

A list of words deemed to be unparliamentary has created a storm as the monsoon session of India’s parliament commenced. Words like baloney, betrayal, bloody, chamcha, cheat, chhokra, corruption and even sexual harassment have been included in a compilation of unparliamentary words by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Is this a routine exercise? If that’s the case, why are Opposition members of Parliament up in arms? Who decides what words get to be used by MPs and MLAs in our democratic system? Should there be wider consultation before such a list is circulated?

Guest: P.D.T. Achary, former Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.  

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
In Focus Podcast
The Hindu Podcasts
parliament
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2022 3:12:11 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/will-the-new-unparliamentary-words-affect-freedom-of-expression-in-parliament-in-focus-podcast/article65657603.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY