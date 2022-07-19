Monsoon Session Day 1: presidential election, PM’s address, and more | Parliament Watch podcast

The Hindu Bureau July 19, 2022 11:22 IST

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the day of the presidential elections, PM Modi’s request to parliamentarians and the outgoing Vice-President’s assessment of Parliament efficiency.

Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of Parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debated and high drama from both Houses of the Parliament. In this episode we give you an overview of the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, that took place on July 18, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. Along with the presidential election that took place during the day, we discuss the felicitation and swearing in of new MPs as well as the introduction of the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022. In addition, we also discuss the other important events of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Hosts: Saptaparno Ghosh, Diksha Munjal Production: Sharmada Venkatasuramanian Listen to previous episodes of the Parliament Watch podcast



