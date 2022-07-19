Podcast

Monsoon Session Day 1: presidential election, PM’s address, and more | Parliament Watch podcast

Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of Parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debated and high drama from both Houses of the Parliament.

In this episode we give you an overview of the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, that took place on July 18, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. Along with the presidential election that took place during the day, we discuss the felicitation and swearing in of new MPs as well as the introduction of the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022. In addition, we also discuss the other important events of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Hosts: Saptaparno Ghosh, Diksha Munjal

Production: Sharmada Venkatasuramanian

Listen to previous episodes of the Parliament Watch podcast


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
parliament
The Hindu Podcasts
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2022 11:39:56 am | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/monsoon-session-day-1-presidential-election-pms-address-and-more-parliament-watch-podcast/article65657127.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY