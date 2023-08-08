Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates | Rahul Gandhi likely to open debate on no-trust motion in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on August 10

August 08, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the debate from the Opposition side when the Lok Sabha takes up discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government on August 8. The numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government and the opposition is expected to utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly firmed-up unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Rajya Sabha on August 7 passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, with 131 MPs in favour and 102 against. Proceedings continued past 10 p.m., with the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 also taken up and passed quickly. The Lok Sabha, meanwhile, passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023, the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Mediation Bill, 2023 and the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification to restore Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership after the Supreme Court granted a stay on his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ case. Over four months after he was disqualified, Mr. Gandhi returned to the Lok Sabha with his membership of the Lower House restored. Both Houses will resume proceedings at 11 a.m. on August 8.

Track latest updates here: