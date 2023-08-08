HamberMenu
Live

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates | Rahul Gandhi likely to open debate on no-trust motion in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on August 10

August 08, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rahul Gandhi returned to a rousing welcome in Parliament on August 7 afternoon soon after the Lok Sabha revoked his disqualification as member after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case in which he was awarded a maximum two-year sentence.

Rahul Gandhi returned to a rousing welcome in Parliament on August 7 afternoon soon after the Lok Sabha revoked his disqualification as member after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case in which he was awarded a maximum two-year sentence. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the debate from the Opposition side when the Lok Sabha takes up discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government on August 8. The numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government and the opposition is expected to utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly firmed-up unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Rajya Sabha on August 7 passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, with 131 MPs in favour and 102 against. Proceedings continued past 10 p.m., with the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 also taken up and passed quickly. The Lok Sabha, meanwhile, passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023, the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Mediation Bill, 2023 and the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification to restore Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership after the Supreme Court granted a stay on his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ case. Over four months after he was disqualified, Mr. Gandhi returned to the Lok Sabha with his membership of the Lower House restored. Both Houses will resume proceedings at 11 a.m. on August 8.

Track latest updates here:

  • August 08, 2023 08:56
    No-confidence motion | Rahul Gandhi likely to open debate from Opposition side

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the debate from the Opposition side when the Lok Sabha takes up discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government on Tuesday. Sources in the Congress said Mr. Gandhi will open the discussion while other leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi, who moved the motion, will follow later.

    Starting Tuesday, the Lok Sabha is set to witness a fierce debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government. The motion of no-confidence by Mr. Gogoi, the Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, has been listed as agenda item three in the List of Business. It will take place under the shadow of the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has led to repeated disruptions in both Houses of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on August 10.

    PTI

