Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as Lok Sabha member revoked

August 07, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:46 am IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership suspension was revoked on August 7. As per the notification by the Lok Sabha“, the suspension ceases to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements”.

A copy of the Supreme Court order, that stayed Mr. Gandhi’s conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case, was formally handed over to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, party’s leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on August 5.

Mr. Chowdhury had conveyed his disappointment over the Lok Sabha Secretariat’s response to his request that Mr. Gandhi should be immediately reinstated, so that he can participate in the no-confidence motion against the Modi Government, which begins on August 8.

In a relief to Mr. Gandhi, the Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case over the ‘Modi surname’ remark.

The stay on Mr. Gandhi’s conviction has paved the way for his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP but he failed to get any relief from either the sessions court or the Gujarat High Court.

The apex court issued notices to the Gujarat Government and the complainant in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order.

The Gujarat HC had in its order declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court over the ‘Modi surname’ remark.

After his conviction in the case, Mr. Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on March 24. Earlier in March, a magisterial court convicted Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Modi surname’ remark ahead of the 2019 national polls.

