Lok Sabha to take up no-trust motion debate on August 8

August 01, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - New Delhi

The Lok Sabha will debate the no-confidence between August 8 and 10, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to reply to the Opposition-sponsored move on the last day.

The decision was taken at the Lok Sabha's business advisory committee meeting which was boycotted by the Opposition bloc INDIA and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, as they demanded that the House should immediately take up the motion and protested the government pushing through its legislative agenda.

The government has insisted that there are no rules or precedence which make it mandatory for the House to take up the no-confidence motion immediately.

It has argued that rules state the motion should be taken up for discussion within 10 working days of being admitted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla admitted the motion on July 26.