Opposition parties move privilege notice against Piyush Goyal over remarks against them

August 08, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Several leaders of the Opposition alliance INDIA have given a privilege notice against leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal over his certain remarks against some opposition leaders.

Among the parties whose leaders gave the notice are the Congress, TMC, AAP, RJD, DMK, RJD, JDU, NCP and the Left parties.

Also read: Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates | August 8, 2023

Sources said leaders of INDIA parties gave the notice to the Rajya Sabha chairman complaining against Mr. Goyal's certain remarks made while he was speaking on the issue of media portal 'NewsClick' receiving funding from China-linked firms allegedly to spread Chinese propaganda.

Mr. Goyal questioned the relationship between the Opposition parties and the news portal 'NewsClick', which has been accused in a New York Times report of receiving funding from China-linked firms.

"Today at 1300 hrs, the floor leaders of INDIA parties in the Rajya Sabha submitted a privilege motion against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal for addressing the Opposition as all of them 'traitors'," Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

Today at 1300 hrs, the floor leaders of INDIA parties in the Rajya Sabha submitted a privilege motion against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal for addressing the Opposition as all of them "traitors". Nothing less than an apology from him on the floor of the House, when it is in… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 8, 2023

"Nothing less than an apology from him on the floor of the House, when it is in order, will do," the Congress leader, who is a signatory to the privilege notice, said.

The leaders also raised an uproar in the House and demanded an apology from Mr. Goyal.

"The INDIA parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha today for the rest of the day because of: The continued refusal of the Modi government to allow an immediate discussion on Manipur on the basis of a mutually negotiated Motion.

"The continued refusal of the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to apologise for the highly objectionable and completely unacceptable remarks he made against leaders of the INDIA parties," Ramesh also said in another tweet after the opposition parties walked out of the House.

In the House, Mr. Goyal, however, said he takes back any words which may not be parliamentary and urged the chair to remove the same from the records.

The chairman said he will go through the records and if there is anything unparliamentary, that cannot remain as part of the records of the House. He said he would remove if there is anything which is unparliamentary.