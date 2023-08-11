Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill

August 11, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 10:01 am IST

Today, being the last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha.

Earlier on Thursday, the Lok Sabha defeated the no-confidence motion brought by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi after the Opposition walked out of the House during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address. Proceedings of the House ended with the suspension of Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury backed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

During the day, both Houses of Parliament witnessed disruptions, leading to brief adjournments. While the Lok Sabha was adjourned due to loud protests by the Opposition till 12 noon, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 2 p.m. following a heated exchange between the Opposition and the ruling party over the rule under which discussion of violence in Manipur should be taken up.

The Lok Sabha resumed its debate on the no-trust motion at 12 p.m. Several speakers from both sides squared off, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who started the debate, and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

In the post-lunch session, amid intense Opposition protests, the Rajya Sabha quickly introduced the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and terms of office) Bill, 2023, and the Post Office Bill, 2023. It also passed the Pharmacy Amendment Bill, 2023, before adjourning for the day as sloganeering continued.

