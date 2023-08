Parliament Monsoon Session live updates | PM Modi to reply to no-confidence motion today in Lok Sabha

A day after Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech on the Manipur issue in the parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply to the motion today

August 10, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 10:00 am IST

Day 2 of the no-confidence debate started on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha where Question Hour was disrupted over Opposition protests over Manipur and briefly adjourned till 12. Later, newly re-instated MP Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre saying, “You have murdered India in Manipur”. His fiery speech was countered by Union Minister Smriti Irani who said, “You are not India”.

Later, on Home Minister Amit Shah’s request, the Lok Sabha also passed a resolution appealing for peace in Manipur before the Lower House was adjourned for the day.

The government passed the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023; Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023; and the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Upper House on Wednesday, in absence of the Opposition.

Track latest updates here: