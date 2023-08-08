HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi takes dig at opposition alliance ahead of no-confidence motion

In his address to party MPs at the BJP parliamentary meeting,PM Modi described the opposition alliance as 'ghamandia' (marked by arrogance)

August 08, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union MoS for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan arrives for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union MoS for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan arrives for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 that the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition is a reflection of mutual distrust among  Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc parties as they want to test who is with their proposal and who is not, sources said.

Click here for Live updates

In his address to party MPs at the BJP parliamentary meeting, he described the opposition alliance as 'ghamandia' (marked by arrogance) and congratulated the party's Rajya Sabha members for the "semi-final" win in voting on the Delhi services bill.

Mr. Modi, sources said, noted that some opposition members had described the voting in Rajya Sabha as a semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as he exuded confidence about the BJP's prospects in the national elections.

The Delhi Services Bill secured parliamentary approval on Monday, August 7, after the Rajya Sabha passed the contentious measure that will give the Centre control over bureaucracy in the national capital, with the BJP-led NDA thwarting opposition challenge in the keenly-watched numbers game.

With the ruling party certain to defeat the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, where it enjoys a strong majority, Mr. Modi told party MPs hit "sixers" on the last ball before the 2024 polls.

The Prime Minister also referred to his 2018 speech in which he had wryly wished to the Opposition to bring a no-confidence motion against his government in 2023.

In a swipe at opposition parties, the Prime Minister said their leaders speak of social justice but harmed it most with their dynastic, appeasement and corrupt politics.

Mr. Modi reiterated his call for corruption, and dynastic and appeasement politics to quit India.

Related Topics

parliament / alliances and coalition / national politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.