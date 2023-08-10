Opposition and govt. continue to battle over rules in Rajya Sabha 

August 10, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The Rajya Sabha functioned for 36 minutes on Thursday morning, spending a significant time debating the rule under which a discussion on Manipur should be held but adjourned without any consensus. Indicating a complete breakdown in the communication between the Treasury and the Opposition, the Leader of House Piyush Goyal revealed the details of a closed-door discussion between the two sides when the Opposition moved a resolution on Manipur under Rule 167 in what was supposed to be the agreed “middle path”.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the House that he had received notices under three sets of Rules — 267, 176 and 167. In all, 48 notices were moved under Rule 267 out of which 45 pertained to a demand for holding a debate on the ongoing violence and unrest in Manipur. In their notices, Shiv Sena (Uddhav) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta demanded a debate on the communal violence in Haryana. And the DMK MP P. Wilson wanted a debate on the Governor’s powers. All the notices were rejected for being not in conformity with the rules.

Another 19 notices were received for a short duration discussion under Rule 176, 18 of these expressing concern over “pushing the agenda of the Communist Party of India, by an Indian online” and one on Haryana.

And three notices were moved — under Rule 167 by DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, CPI(M)’s Elamaram Kareem and CPI’s Binoy Viswam — on Manipur.

To break the impasse between the two sides over the rule position in the August 3 meeting, a consensus was built to tread the middle path of moving a “mutually negotiated” resolution on Manipur under 167.

Mr. Goyal launched a blistering attack on the Opposition for “unilaterally” moving the resolution without consulting the Treasury. He started revealing details of the August 3 closed-door meeting between the two sides. “They wanted an informal meeting to find the way out, I invited four Opposition leaders to meet me for a cup of tea in my room, but they refused. They could not walk to my room, therefore, I along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, went to Leader of Opposition’s room,” he said, even as Mr. Dhankhar tried to dissuade him from revealing contents of discussion outside the House. He pleaded that the middle path now offered under Rule 167 should be taken up but Mr. Goyal was not convinced.

Intervening in the exchange, Mr. Kharge reiterated that the Opposition was ready for debate, whenever required but underlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence is essential. The house was adjourned after both sides erupted in protests.