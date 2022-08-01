Parliament Monsoon Session live updates | Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m. amidst Opposition protests

Here are the updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during day 11 of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament

A view of Lok Sabha proceedings in the House during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on July 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

After days of protest and several suspensions over its demand, a discussion on price rise is listed in the Lok Sabha for Monday and in the Rajya Sabha the next day. Even though after price rise the Opposition is likely to demand a discussion on the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, it is unlikely the parties would be able to extract it in either House given barely 10 working days now remain before the Monsoon Session gets over on August 12.

The government has also listed two bills — The Central Universities(Amendment) Bill, 2022 to be introduced and the The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 to be passed in the Lok Sabha.

In the Rajya Sabha too two Bills will come up for consideration and passing on Monday -- the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005; and a Bill to provide for the national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment and dependent and associated ecosystems and to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources and to the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty .Both these Bills have been passed by the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha | 11.05 p.m.

Lok Sabha adjourned

Opposition members began protesting and raising slogans with the commencement of the House proceedings even as Speaker Om Birla requested them to let the House function.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said a debate on the issue of price rise had been listed in the House business for the day on the Opposition’s demand and alleged that the protesting MPs did not want the discussion but disrupt the proceedings.

Rajya Sabha | 11.02 a.m.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

The Rajya Sabha saw its first adjournment of the day as soon as the House assembled. As Opposition members continued their protests, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu declared the House to be adjourned till 12 noon

Lok Sabha | 11.00 a.m.

Lok Sabha begins

Lok Sabha speaker begins House proceedings by praising athletes who have won medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Birmingham.

Rajya Sabha | 11.00 a.m.

Rajya Sabha begins

Members assemble, proceedings begin in RS amidst Opposition protests

Rajya Sabha

Only 21% productivity in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha has recorded only 21% productivity since the monsoon session commenced on July 18, an official said on Sunday.

The productivity fell down to 16% in the second week, compared to 26% in the first week.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, who inaugurated a two-day orientation programme for newly elected members on July 30 said, that members rushing into the Well of the House and showing placards is not graceful to parliamentary democracy.

Mr. Naidu said there were two opinions on showing the same to the people through live telecast on Sansad TV, said an official. “One being that such scenes may not be telecast while the other being that the people may see for themselves the reality in the legislatures to make their own assessment. Mr. Naidu said he was in view of not showing unruly scenes,” the official said.

Parliament

Opposition to push for discussion on Agnipath

The Opposition is likely to demand a discussion on the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme in Parliament next week after the debate on price rise is taken up in both the Houses, sources said on July 31, 2022.

A discussion on price rise has been listed in the Lok Sabha for Monday and in the Rajya Sabha the next day.

Opposition leaders said while there is a consensus among them about the need for a discussion on Agnipath, which had sparked widespread violence across the country, they have varied stands on the subject.

With barely 10 working days remaining before the Monsoon Session gets over on August 12, it is unlikely the parties would be abe to extract a debate on the new armed forces recruitment scheme in either House.

Rajya Sabha

Business of the day in Rajya Sabha

Lok Sabha

Business of the day in Lok Sabha

