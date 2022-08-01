Monsoon Session Day 10: Taking stock of the last two weeks, and more | Parliament Watch podcast

The Hindu Bureau August 01, 2022 10:28 IST

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s apology to the president, written replies, and continued protests and sloganeering.

Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of Parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debated and high drama from both Houses of the Parliament. In this episode, we give you an overview of the tenth day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, that took place on July 29, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. Along with the continued protests that led to early adjournment of both the houses, we also discuss the state of proceedings that happened in the last two weeks. In addition to that, we also discuss MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s apology to president Draupadi Murmu over his ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark. Along with that, we discuss the important replies that were tabled in the Lok Sabha, including the data of India’s import and export of pharmaceuticals. In addition, we also discuss the other important events of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Guest: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu Hosts: Diksha Munjal, Priyali Prakash Production: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more Parliament Watch podcasts:



